Eric LeGrand: Damar Hamlin’s injury ‘feels different’ — and what comes next for the NFL won’t be easy

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video
Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills-Bengals Game
Monday night's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement this afternoon. League commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spoke with both franchises today and informed each that the game will not be played this week and that no ...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game
While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
In Damar Hamlin's frightening situation, NFL correctly drew the line
Violence of NFL brings appeal, but Damar Hamlin's frightening situation correctly drew the line. Players are human, not gladiators. Let's remember this moving forward.
Who is Damar Hamlin? What to know about Bills safety who left Monday night’s game by ambulance
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized Monday night following a hit in the first quarter of a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s in critical condition at University of Cincinnati hospital, as of Monday night. Damar Romeyelle Hamlin, 24, grew up in McKees Rocks, a small town in...
Former college football player paralyzed on field discusses Damar Hamlin’s high-profile medical emergency
As the world watched with baited breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one former athlete was reminded of his own experience suffering a life-altering injury. Prior to the shocking medical emergency Hamlin suffered on national television, perhaps no athlete had […]
Bills eyeing no. 1 seed vs. Bengals, but even more may be on the line Monday night (Preview + picks)
CINCINNATI — The math for the Buffalo Bills to win the no. 1 seed in the AFC is simple: win the last two games and get home-field advantage through the playoffs. A loss against the Bengals significantly drops the Bills’ chances for a bye week, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. The Bills enter tonight’s game with a 46% chance to finish with the no. 1 seed. A win against the Bengals increases their chances to 82%, while a loss drops them to 10%.
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin
Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU.
Love for 3: Tage Thompson’s big night for Sabres dedicated to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Sabres entered the Capital One Arena donning “Love for 3″ t-shirts on Tuesday night. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the hearts and minds of Sabres players entering their matchup against the Washington Capitals. Hamlin, 24, is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Houston Texans Players Praise Bills DB Damar Hamlin: 'Such A Strong Person'
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition, but he is making progress, according to the team and his agency
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
James Brown on Damar Hamlin's collapse, impact on NFL players
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals. CBS News special correspondent and "The NFL Today" host James Brown joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.
President Biden talked ‘at length’ with parents of Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Add President Joe Biden to the list of people who are thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Biden spoke briefly with the media on Wednesday in Kentucky and shared that he had talked “at length” with Mario and Nina Hamlin, parents of Damar. President Biden did not elaborate any further on the conversation with the Hamlins.
WLOX
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”. That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision
The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Make your NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the syracuse.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season!
