ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Eric LeGrand: Damar Hamlin’s injury ‘feels different’ — and what comes next for the NFL won’t be easy

By Steve Politi
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video

Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
KTLA

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

Former college football player paralyzed on field discusses Damar Hamlin’s high-profile medical emergency

As the world watched with baited breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one former athlete was reminded of his own experience suffering a life-altering injury. Prior to the shocking medical emergency Hamlin suffered on national television, perhaps no athlete had […]
Syracuse.com

Bills eyeing no. 1 seed vs. Bengals, but even more may be on the line Monday night (Preview + picks)

CINCINNATI — The math for the Buffalo Bills to win the no. 1 seed in the AFC is simple: win the last two games and get home-field advantage through the playoffs. A loss against the Bengals significantly drops the Bills’ chances for a bye week, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. The Bills enter tonight’s game with a 46% chance to finish with the no. 1 seed. A win against the Bengals increases their chances to 82%, while a loss drops them to 10%.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition

The NFL community continues to rally around the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle on Monday All 32 NFL teams have changed their Twitter profile pictures in a show of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, the team officially confirmed via social media. He still remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As the NFL community continues to rally around Hamlin, each of the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Decision

The NFL has officially released the full schedule for Week 18, the final week of the regular season. Almost all games will take place at either 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET, except for two on Saturday and one on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders contest will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the night game will be the AFC South title game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
Syracuse.com

Make your NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for a chance at $50

Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the syracuse.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season!
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy