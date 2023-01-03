Toddler Decides to Take a Quick Shower Unbeknownst to Mom and Forgets Hilariously Important Step

“Seriously?!”

Toddlers are full of surprises. They seem so rational one minute, then the next they’re complete and total lunatics who can’t be reasoned with under any circumstances. Sometimes they have great ideas, sometimes they have horrible ideas, but more often than not, their ideas are somewhere in the middle of really great and really bad.

A perfect example of this kind of toddler dichotomy thing is this video from @ashlyn_0408 . The toddler in question has decided to take a shower, which is a pretty big deal for a toddler. They’re not always so into bathing. So this toddler initiated a shower, which is good. The only problem is, he forgot something really important.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Whoops! He doesn’t look disturbed by the fact that he’s fully clothed. Or, impressively, by the fact that water is running into his eyes. (Lots of toddlers freak out about that and insist on having a towel nearby.) Of course, there’s no shampoo or soap involved in this shower. So it’s more of an “indoor rain” experience. He’s still getting clean, sort of?

He’s definitely aiming in the right direction, at least. And he’s definitely cleaner than he was before. Maybe next time he can just give mom a little warning so she can get his clothes off and actually soap him up.

