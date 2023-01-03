ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Decides to Take a Quick Shower Unbeknownst to Mom and Forgets Hilariously Important Step

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RErPY_0k24qzFG00

“Seriously?!”

Toddlers are full of surprises. They seem so rational one minute, then the next they’re complete and total lunatics who can’t be reasoned with under any circumstances. Sometimes they have great ideas, sometimes they have horrible ideas, but more often than not, their ideas are somewhere in the middle of really great and really bad.

A perfect example of this kind of toddler dichotomy thing is this video from @ashlyn_0408 . The toddler in question has decided to take a shower, which is a pretty big deal for a toddler. They’re not always so into bathing. So this toddler initiated a shower, which is good. The only problem is, he forgot something really important.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Whoops! He doesn’t look disturbed by the fact that he’s fully clothed. Or, impressively, by the fact that water is running into his eyes. (Lots of toddlers freak out about that and insist on having a towel nearby.) Of course, there’s no shampoo or soap involved in this shower. So it’s more of an “indoor rain” experience. He’s still getting clean, sort of?

He’s definitely aiming in the right direction, at least. And he’s definitely cleaner than he was before. Maybe next time he can just give mom a little warning so she can get his clothes off and actually soap him up.

Love what you’re reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
611
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy