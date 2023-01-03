Mom Finds Twins Sleeping in the Sweetest Position

Prepare for your heart to melt.

Being the mother of twins means that you have the unique opportunity to observe one of the world's strongest, most meaningful bonds as it grows and strengthens. Sure, being a twin mom is twice as exhausting, but it's got to be pretty magical, too.

At least that's how @taelynmacdonald seems to be feeling in this video of her baby twins, sleeping hand in hand. "The twin bond is unlike any other," the mom wrote, and that's absolutely true. The look on the mom's face shows how absolutely overwhelming it is to witness a love so beautiful.

So cute. You just know those two are always going to be at each other's sides, for the rest of their lives. It must be so heartwarming as a parent to see your two children love each other so much. While there are undoubtedly ups and downs in the relationships between twins, that bond is always there.

Commenters were just blown away by the cuteness of the whole thing...

"They're not even mine and that did me in"

"My twins are constantly holding hands, I always picture them holding hands at each other's big moments in life when I see it and cry too"

"We just found out we're having twins and we're so excited for these moments"

"Mom of 5?! Girl you good over there? Wait until they start hugging each other btw your heart is going to MELT"

"Another reason why I would want twins"

These moments are what make parenting worth it!

