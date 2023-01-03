ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland targeting loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker - report

By Lynsey Thompson
 2 days ago

Another day, another striker linked with Sunderland - this time from a Premier League club.

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge is a Sunderland loan target according to reports, although they will have to beat off competition from Burnley to get him.

Sunderland have been left with just Ross Stewart following Everton’s decision to recall Ellis Simms from his loan deal early.

According to Sky Sports, Surridge is one potential target, with Forest keen to move him out to create room in their squad to continue their assault on the transfer market.

Surridge 24, would certainly fit the bill in terms of replacing the physicality of Simms. The 6’3” forward started his career at Bournemouth, although he struggled for opportunities there.

He eventually moved on to Stoke before joining Nottingham Forest in a £2.2million deal last January.

Following the draw at Blackpool, Mowbray said a couple of potential deals for strikers were close, including one on loan.

"I think Ellis' departure has accelerated some of the discussions that are being had,” Mowbray said . “I can't stand here and say that something is going to happen this week but discussions are ongoing.

"It might be another loan but there also some other discussions around a young striker on a permanent basis.

“The club are working hard and it's good that the team are competing at the right end of the table - it gives us a chance to invest when the team are doing well rather than scrambling.

