Oklahoma City, OK

New retail and entertainment options coming soon

With the new year, there are plenty of new retail and entertainment options in store. OAK is under full-blown construction. Restoration Hardware Gallery will be a 3-level megastore with a rooftop restaurant. Arhaus will be next door. Much more to come with more announcements later in the year. Across the...
News On 6

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
News On 6

REI Oklahoma To Support Women Business Owners With New Grant

An Oklahoma nonprofit wants to empower women in business. They have a new grant to help. The money will help single women and single mothers. Leaders at REI Oklahoma said women face so many barriers when starting a business. Their goal is to build a support system and help women realize what’s possible. Sometimes people don’t know what they can do until they try.
KOCO

Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients

OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
