10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
okctalk.com
New retail and entertainment options coming soon
With the new year, there are plenty of new retail and entertainment options in store. OAK is under full-blown construction. Restoration Hardware Gallery will be a 3-level megastore with a rooftop restaurant. Arhaus will be next door. Much more to come with more announcements later in the year. Across the...
HUD awards vouchers to OKC for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
News On 6
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
News On 6
REI Oklahoma To Support Women Business Owners With New Grant
An Oklahoma nonprofit wants to empower women in business. They have a new grant to help. The money will help single women and single mothers. Leaders at REI Oklahoma said women face so many barriers when starting a business. Their goal is to build a support system and help women realize what’s possible. Sometimes people don’t know what they can do until they try.
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O'Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than...
News On 6
Local Clinic Providing Health Care For People Without Insurance
Getting in to see a doctor can at times be a challenge, but without insurance, it can be almost impossible. “What a lot of people need to know is that they have options even if they feel they don’t,” said Morgan Rozzell, a nurse practitioner at Good Samaritan Clinic.
KOCO
Oklahoma City mover accused of robbing clients
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mover in Oklahoma City has been accused of robbing his clients. Police want to know if he's done it more than once. The suspect is accused of taking large amounts of money. Police said he confessed to robbing clients who hired him through the All...
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
News On 6
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
Emergency landing causes plane to flip in Oklahoma City
A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on its roof.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Council approves historic raise for Oklahoma City police
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police that provides the largest police raises in modern history of the city.
KOCO
Family displaced after heat lamp causes fire at northwest Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was displaced after a fire sparked at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Crews responded shortly after 2:05 a.m. to a house fire in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. The fire extended into the attic, causing a bit of damage.
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
