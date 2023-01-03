Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White" to Return in 2023
Despite it being fall of 2022 still, Nike’s roster for next year’s autumn has already began popping up. As sneakerheads begin to piece together the Swoosh’s roster of launches, Charles Barkley’s adored Air Max CB 94 looks to be returning in its OG “Black/White.” While we await a first look at the pair, below is an outline of what to anticipate from its re-release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Brand Reveals Its Entire Spring 2023 Retro Collection
This Jordan Brand collection is immense. Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world, and for good reason. Of course, they are forever linked to the likes of Michael Jordan. Jordan had some amazing shoes during his time as a player, and to this day, his old silhouettes remain beloved.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Revives the OG Shape of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Now that the gifts have been unwrapped, the family white elephant games have concluded and Christmas celebrations have ended, we all now have our eyes set on ringing in the new year with a bang. And to spark some excitement leading up to a new batch of 365 days, all of your favorite footwear brands like.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
