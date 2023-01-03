Respite Care Charleston has 2 important fund-raising events in January and February supporting those with Alzheimer’s and Dementia in the Lowcountry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Patriots Point hosting ‘Pay What You Can’ weekend – January 7-8, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is inviting guests to pay what they can the weekend of January 7 and 8. Guests can choose their own prices for admission and parking instead of paying the standard $27 admission and $5 parking fees. The tickets...
charlestondaily.net
A Girly Trip to Charleston – New Video by Sarah Kathleen
Shop with me in Charleston, SC and come with me to the Loveshackfancy store, afternoon tea, and so much more 🙂. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
Charleston City Paper
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office Welcomes Montrece Robinson
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.—Montrece Robinson has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. A native of Johns Island, SC, she is rooted in strong Christian values that have been passed on to her from her family. Robinson also holds a deep commitment to the...
Virtual career fair for displaced job seekers happening Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 25 employers including Comcast, Anthem, and Dell are set to attend the Charleston Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, January 5. JobFairX is hosting the event for job seekers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 75,000 people displaced from their jobs due to the pandemic, JobFairX says this is an […]
charlestondaily.net
Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run – Sunday, January 8, 2023
When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 – 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Where: Stoney Field – 300 Fishburne St. Charleston, SC 29403. The free Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival will take place at Stoney Field from 2 to 6:00 pm with family yoga and lots of outdoor activities and games. Free hotdogs will be available for children while supplies last. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30, followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-Meter Race around the track.
live5news.com
Charleston Commission on History considering a 1919 race riot marker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Commission on History is working on a plaque on a downtown corner marking a 1919 race riot that killed three black Charleston residents and left dozens injured. In 1919 racial tensions were high across the county. During what is often called the “Red Summer”,...
Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
counton2.com
Bosch Charleston hosting hiring event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Bosch Plant is hosting a hiring event to fill various positions at the Dorchester Road location. The in-person event will take place Saturday, January 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8101 Dorchester Road. Available positions include maintenance technicians, manufacturing technicians, and...
charlestondaily.net
U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities of 2022: Charleston-North Charleston ranked 10th
U-Haul has released its 2022 growth index report showcasing the top growth cities in the U.S. based on migration trends data or inbound and outbound activity. This year, Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina ranked as the 10th highest growth areas in the U.S. How is data compiled?. The U-Haul Growth Index...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
live5news.com
SC homeless population growing, new report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A report on homelessness across the state shows an 18 percent increase in that population in recent years. The most recent annual report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, a statewide network of advocates and service providers working to end homelessness, focuses on trends and demographics from 2021. The report shows 13,399 people received homeless services in the state in 2021. That is an 18% jump from 10,969 people in 2020.
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
live5news.com
MUSC officials say if you are struggling during the holidays, you’re not alone
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s important to remember during these cheerful months that the holiday season can bring stress and sadness for some. In fact, December, January and March are the most dangerous times for drug- and alcohol-related deaths, according to the CDC. MUSC officials said they want anyone...
momcollective.com
Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)
Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
live5news.com
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
charlestondaily.net
Summerville, SC is one of the Top 10 ZIP Codes in the U.S. according to Opendoor
1. 37042 – Clarksville, TN (Nashville) 2. 73099 – Yukon, OK (Oklahoma City) 3. 77494 – Katy, TX (Houston) 4. 78130 – New Braunfels, TX (San Antonio) 5. 75126 – Forney, TX (Dallas) 6. 29486 – Summerville, SC (Charleston) 7. 77433 – Cypress, TX...
Comments / 0