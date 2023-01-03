Read full article on original website
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
Some COVID Travel Rules Are Changing In January. Here’s What You Need To Know.
The new rule comes as China experiences a surge in COVID cases, which US officials believe is not being adequately reported to other nations.
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
coinchapter.com
China threatens USA, Europe as they move to impose fresh Covid travel restrictions on Chinese travelers
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has condemned the global travel restrictions on its citizens as the country experiences a fresh wave of the Covid pandemic. According to reports, several countries have begun demanding negative COVID tests from Chinese travelers. Calling the move “unacceptable” and politically motivated, the Asian giant has vowed to hit back.
Chinese travelers rush to take advantage of reopening
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions, with travelers arriving from abroad also no longer required to undergo quarantine.“I’m hurrying to get back to her,” Cheung, lugging a heavy suitcase, told The Associated Press as he prepared to cross at Lok Ma Chau station.Travelers crossing between Hong...
TravelPulse
Airlines With Best On-Time Performance in 2022
2022 was a banner year for flight disruptions and other air-travel catastrophes, as an ill-prepared aviation sector struggled to keep up with an unanticipated, sudden surge in consumer demand. In addition to airlines, airports and air traffic controllers being chronically understaffed and behind the curve operations-wise, the year was also...
Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border
BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday.
Thailand brings back proof of Covid vaccination requirement for travellers
Thailand is bringing back rules requiring proof of Covid vaccination for travellers entering the country. The move follows the news that China will relax its travel restrictions from 8 January, meaning inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine. As shared by the Bangkok Post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraku said: “New measures are necessary because Thailand is a major destination for travellers from many countries including China but the measures must be non-discriminatory.”“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar,” he...
TravelPulse
American Airlines Faces Fines for Punishing Workers Who Reported Toxic Fumes
American Airlines illegally took punitive action against flight attendants who reported the presence of toxic fumes upon entering aircraft cabins, NBC News reported today. Thus say the findings of an Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) whistleblower investigation that was commenced in August 2022. OSHA officials have said that the Texas-based airline retaliated against flight attendants who registered these complaints by taking away attendance points, as well as discouraging them from disclosing work-related injuries and illnesses.
TravelPulse
Ranking the World's Safest Airlines for 2023
Safety has always been an important factor when choosing an airline and that won't change in 2023. Fortunately, airline safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com has announced its annual list of the world's Top 20 Safest Airlines. Editors analyzed a whopping 385 different carriers and looked at a variety of key factors such as crashes over five years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; fleet age, expert analysis of pilot training and COVID protocols, among others to determine the safest airlines around the world.
TravelPulse
JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Uber that would award airline passengers who book a travel package with the carrier a credit for airport transfers. The pilot program with JetBlue Travel Products and Uber offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.
TravelPulse
Canada Jetlines Partners With Loyalty & Rewards Platform Boom Group
Canada Jetlines has announced a partnership with Boom Group Inc (BOOM), a Western Canada-based employee and member rewards platform. Through the alliance, travellers will have the ability to enroll through the BOOM Rewards’ platform to purchase flights at a preferred rate, on all current and future routes via the airline’s international network.
TravelPulse
Sunwing Issues Apology, Vows “Full Compliance” With Pax Protection Regulations
Sunwing Travel Group CEO Stephen Hunter and Sunwing Airlines President Len Corrado have issued a statement on the holiday travel disruptions that impacted thousands of Canadian travellers. The company acknowledged “clear failures in execution.”. “Sunwing was founded on a promise to help make Canadians’ vacation dreams come true with...
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Sunday
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city's leader said. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland...
What the return of Chinese tourists means for the global economy
In the years before Covid, China was the world's most important source of international travelers. Its 155 million tourists spent more than a quarter of a trillion dollars beyond its borders in 2019.That largesse fell precipitously over the past three years as the country essentially closed its borders. But, as China prepares to reopen on Sunday, millions of tourists are poised to return to the world stage, raising hopes of a rebound for the global hospitality industry.Although international travel may not return immediately to pre-pandemic levels, companies, industries and countries that rely on Chinese tourists will get a boost in 2023, according...
France 24
China reopens borders and lifts quarantine requirement for inbound travellers
China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. The first people to arrive expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.
