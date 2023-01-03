Thailand is bringing back rules requiring proof of Covid vaccination for travellers entering the country. The move follows the news that China will relax its travel restrictions from 8 January, meaning inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine. As shared by the Bangkok Post, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraku said: “New measures are necessary because Thailand is a major destination for travellers from many countries including China but the measures must be non-discriminatory.”“The principle is there will not be any discrimination against a particular country because Covid-19 is spreading in all countries and the strains are similar,” he...

3 DAYS AGO