City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO