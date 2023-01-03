ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives Pinnacle of Excellence Award

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes

Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina City Commission special meeting set for Friday morning

The Salina City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel related to the city manager’s evaluation.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration

TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley concert Jan. 15

LINDSBORG – Music by Stravinsky, Elgar, and Schubert will be featured during the upcoming Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley (COSV) concert. The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 15 in Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg. The concert is open to the public at no charge. Supported by...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Pet food giveaway set for Sunday

Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center

Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Alzheimer's Association: Body health is brain health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Juliette Bradley with the Alzheimer's Association notes that those who have family history of dementia should begin now trying to improve their overall health to reduce their risk. "Your decisions really have a lot to do with your cognitive health," Bradley said. "When we say take...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Software Issue Causing Problems with Hutchinson Public School’s Email Accounts

Officials with Hutchinson Public Schools said they are experiencing intermittent issues with district email accounts. In release issued late Tuesday afternoon, officials said that the problem originated with Microsoft and may cause issues logging into USD 308 email accounts. The Hutchinson Public Schools IT Department is working with Microsoft to resolve the issue.
Salina Post

Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police

Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
SALINA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy