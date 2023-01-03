ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crimereads.com

The Enduring Popularity of Campus Thrillers

I find the campus to be a perfectly oppressive setting for a thriller. A campus thriller isn’t a traditional closed-room mystery, but it does share some tantalising similarities. No physical enclosure perhaps, but the bubble of the college seems to create a certain terrible claustrophobia, full of simmering discontent and narcissism – this leads to crimes that make for an addictive reading experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy