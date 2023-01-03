Read full article on original website
Related
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
crimereads.com
Shop Talk: Jane Harper Makes a Plan for Her Novels...Then Several Hundred Mugs of Tea
Much like her novels, Jane Harper is a force of nature. A former newspaper reporter, Harper’s big break came after winning a first-novel contest in 2015. Since then, there’s been no stopping her. Harper’s books have sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide. She’s won numerous awards, including...
crimereads.com
The Enduring Popularity of Campus Thrillers
I find the campus to be a perfectly oppressive setting for a thriller. A campus thriller isn’t a traditional closed-room mystery, but it does share some tantalising similarities. No physical enclosure perhaps, but the bubble of the college seems to create a certain terrible claustrophobia, full of simmering discontent and narcissism – this leads to crimes that make for an addictive reading experience.
Comments / 0