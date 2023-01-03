Read full article on original website
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, 99
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 PM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:30 AM – Monday, January 16, 2023, at the...
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, 90
Clarence Eugene “Buck” Lewis, age 90, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 PM – Friday, December 30, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Amy Jeffries officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the church and ½ hour before the service. In loving memory of Buck, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70, of Herrin, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Robert Charles Bequette, 63
Robert Charles Bequette, 63, of Watson, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made...
Local Librarian Selected To Be Elite IL Humanities Road Scholar
The IL Humanities since 1997, has invited Illinois writers, storytellers, historians, folklorists, musicians, and living history actors, among others, to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout our state through their Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. The Bureau supports local nonprofit organizations – including libraries, museums, arts councils, historical societies, civic groups, and many others – in presenting free-admission cultural programs of high quality to their communities for a modest application fee.
Janet Yvonne Heslep, 76
Janet Yvonne Heslep, age 76, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:14 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Effingham. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the family or the donor’s choice. Janet was born on May 26, 1946 at home...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
Wilma E. Kingery, 96
Wilma E. Kingery 96, of Shelbyville, Illinois, formerly of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 9:19 AM Saturday December 31, 2022 in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, Illinois. S. he was born December 6, 1926 in Clark County, Illinois the daughter of Rondell O. And Lucy (Pendleton) Bartlett. She married Richard...
Matt Wortman Retiring After 33 Years With The City Of Effingham
Matt Wortman, Foreman for Effingham Public Properties was recognized at last night’s council meeting upon his retirement after 33 years with the City of Effingham. We can’t thank Matt enough for his service to the Effingham community and wish him the best on his retirement! Congratulations Matt!!. His...
Dr. Eric Bloemer and Jean Anne Highland Join HSHS St. Anthony’s Board of Directors
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital announces the addition of two new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Anthony’s to eight. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the organization’s sustainable future...
Illinois Red Cross Seeking Volunteer In Effingham For Vehicle Maintenance
The American Red Cross IL Region are in need of a volunteer in the Effingham area. They are looking for a volunteer in Effingham to assist with vehicle maintenance. Maintenance-related tasks: Scheduling oil changes and other regular maintenance related appointments, making sure vehicles get to/from those appointments. Approximately 4-5 hours per week (or less) is what is being requested for this volunteer role, or whatever best suits the individual’s schedule.
freedom929.com
EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released details of a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at around 6:00 last Friday evening in Effingham County. The report indicates 57 year old Rosemarie J. Marengo of Effingham attempted to turn left off of Dutch Lane onto U.S. Route 45, just south of Effingham, when she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 47 year old Kevin Reed of Watson. Marengo was hospitalized with serious injuries, plus two of four juveniles, a 10 year old girl and a 7 year old boy, both of Effingham, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two other juveniles in the Marengo vehicle, a 5 year old boy and a 4 year old, both of Effingham, were not injured. Reed was injured and was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Tickets are currently pending.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 45 year old Joshua R. Verdeyen of Effingham for violating an order of protection (3 counts), driving while license suspended, and resisting. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Altamont Police arrested 52 year old Richard M. Chambers of Altamont for a Sangamon County FTA...
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
