northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad Affairs Committee Hears Carlsbad Economic Update and Job Killer Bill Process
Matt Sanford, Economic Development Manager for the City of Carlsbad, provided an update for this months Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. In a power point presentation, Sanford gave a detailed report on the 2022 economic progress the city made. The City of Carlsbad has a $14.6 billion economy, a growth of $1 billion last year. The city’s economy is the second largest in San Diego County. There were some macro-disruptions last year centering around fuel cost, supply chain issues, inflation, a tight labor market and the overall impact of COVID. He said there is some operational uncertainty at the beginning of this year. Inflation prices are up 6.7%. California’s current unemployment rate is 4.1%, San Diego County’s unemployment rate is 3.3% and Carlsbad’s unemployment rate is 3%. Between October and December there were 13,352 job postings with the average salary at $40,800. The field of Accommodations and Food Services continue to have trouble filling jobs. For businesses vacancy rates for industrial properties are at 3.3%, vacancy rates for office properties are at 11% and for retail properties 4%. Sanford said there is a feeling that remote work for jobs will lead to a decrease of office space and many offices are down-sizing. Relating to homes, the median home price in Carlsbad is $1.44 million. Median homes values have risen 18% over the last year. There was a steeper than usual decline in the fall for tourism in Carlsbad. Room rates for vacation spots kept above the 2019 level for an average daily room night. The global disruption continues to impact Carlsbad’s business operations. Increased prices and the inability to fill jobs is a top concern for the city as the Carlsbad economy continues to grow.
eastcountymagazine.org
EJE ACADEMIES IN EL CAJON NAME JANET VÁSQUEZ AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
January 3, 2023 (El Cajon) - The board of directors of Excellence and Justice in Education Academies (EJEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Vásquez as Executive Director of EJEA. Janet served as principal and math teacher at EJEA’s middle school for over 12 years, collaborating with...
NBC San Diego
Poway Teacher Creates Free App to Help Students Pass Difficult AP Exams
A Poway High School teacher spent thousands of dollars of his own money to make Advanced Placement exams easier for teenagers. Curt Lewis is an A.P. U.S. History teacher. He is also the inventor of the new educational app High5wizard, which allows the user to prepare for difficult AP exams using a smartphone app.
kusi.com
Two San Diego families involved in “Varsity Blues” college scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mastermind behind the most publicized college admissions scam in recent memory, William Singer, will go to prison for three and a half years after a ruling by federal judge in Boston. More than 50 people involved have been charged. Two San Diegans and their...
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation
A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
kusi.com
Was Idaho suspect planning the perfect murder?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students was seen in court the week of Jan. 2. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was a PhD student in criminology at nearby Washington State University. Former FBI Special Agent Jonathan T Gillam joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to...
kusi.com
Bipartisan SANDAG group seeks to change board’s voting structure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bipartisan group of SANDAG board members sought to reform SANDAG’s voting structure. In an attempt to restore balance to the board, the group moved to adjust the city’s weighted voting system. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss...
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
San Diego weekly Reader
The many advantages of being Nathan Fletcher
Given that traditional local news outlets suffer financial duress and the Union-Tribune is expected to go exclusively online most days of the week, the word that ex-Assembly Democrat Lorena Gonzalez has set up a $1.1 million political slush fund with leftover campaign contributions ended up being broken by CalMatters, the Sacramento non-profit website.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
northcountydailystar.com
Visit Oceanside Spearheads Creation of Destination’s First Sustainable Tourism Master Plan
Oceanside, Calif.- January 4, 2023— Recognizing the importance of smart tourism growth that aligns with environmental and community priorities, Visit Oceanside is collaborating with the City of Oceanside to develop the destination’s first ever Sustainable Tourism Master Plan. The plan will provide a 10-year blueprint for stewarding tourism growth towards a sustainable future to benefit the economy, environment, residents and visitors.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
Class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines
A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against Southwest Airlines on behalf of two San Diego County residents whose flights were canceled during the airline’s scheduling system meltdown over the holidays.
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Officials Honor 5 High School Teams for Sportsmanship, Playing ‘Football the Right Way’
Five local high school football teams from throughout San Diego County have been honored for their sportsmanship during the just completed season. from San Diego, Hoover High and Torrey Pines High School. from Imperial Beach, Mar Vista High. from San Marcos, St. Joseph Academy, and. from Santee, Santana High School.
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter
The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
fox5sandiego.com
How the incoming storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
