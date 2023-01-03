Matt Sanford, Economic Development Manager for the City of Carlsbad, provided an update for this months Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. In a power point presentation, Sanford gave a detailed report on the 2022 economic progress the city made. The City of Carlsbad has a $14.6 billion economy, a growth of $1 billion last year. The city’s economy is the second largest in San Diego County. There were some macro-disruptions last year centering around fuel cost, supply chain issues, inflation, a tight labor market and the overall impact of COVID. He said there is some operational uncertainty at the beginning of this year. Inflation prices are up 6.7%. California’s current unemployment rate is 4.1%, San Diego County’s unemployment rate is 3.3% and Carlsbad’s unemployment rate is 3%. Between October and December there were 13,352 job postings with the average salary at $40,800. The field of Accommodations and Food Services continue to have trouble filling jobs. For businesses vacancy rates for industrial properties are at 3.3%, vacancy rates for office properties are at 11% and for retail properties 4%. Sanford said there is a feeling that remote work for jobs will lead to a decrease of office space and many offices are down-sizing. Relating to homes, the median home price in Carlsbad is $1.44 million. Median homes values have risen 18% over the last year. There was a steeper than usual decline in the fall for tourism in Carlsbad. Room rates for vacation spots kept above the 2019 level for an average daily room night. The global disruption continues to impact Carlsbad’s business operations. Increased prices and the inability to fill jobs is a top concern for the city as the Carlsbad economy continues to grow.

