Alabama State

Southeastern States Facing Major Tornado Threat During Severe Weather Outbreak

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
(Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Major winter storms have posed a problem to Americans across much of the United States since before the holiday season. Tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Deep South ahead of Christmas, while a deadly blizzard resulted in dozens of fatalities in New York State alone during the Christmas weekend. Three days into the New Year, extreme winter storms are rapidly becoming the norm. At the moment, six states are under tornado watches as an ongoing severe weather outbreak pummels the Southeast.

According to Fox Weather, the multi-day severe weather event began its trek across the South on Monday. Storm conditions brought a handful of damaging tornadoes to multiple regions. One impacted location includes Jessieville High School near Hot Springs, Arkansas. The outlet states an apparent tornado damaged classrooms and nearby homes as bleachers were tossed by the storm and severe weather broke stadium lights in half.

By Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had issued a pair of tornado watches for several states across the South. One tornado watch covers southeastern AR, central Kentucky, western and northern Mississippi, and West and Middle Tennessee. This watch remains in effect through 11 a.m. CST Tuesday.

The second tornado watch covers regions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern MS, and Middle TN. The watch will remain in effect through 5 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Severe Weather to Endure Through Wednesday Amid Tornado Threats

While tornado watches expire by the end of the day Tuesday for much of the South, forecasters expect severe weather to continue impacting the region through Wednesday.

The outlet states severe winter weather, including damaging winds and large hail, will continue throughout the day Wednesday. States likely to experience these weather conditions include Middle and South Georgia, the FL Panhandle, and southeastern AL.

Experts predict the major storm system should finally move off the East Coast, and most importantly away from the Southeast, by Thursday.

These recent tornado warnings come just over a month after nearly 80 twisters devastated families spanning eastern Texas into AL and the Florida Panhandle. The November tornadoes resulted in the deaths of several people, including a mother and son from AL. About two weeks later, the same region was ravaged again, with another series of tornadoes and devastating winter storms killing a mother and son among others.

In the aftermath of the tornado onslaught, survivors shared terrifying accounts from inside the storm. One LA woman said the screams of her neighbors were more horrifying after the tornadoes struck than the twisters themselves.

Of the tornado, she recalled, “The fear we (she and her fiancé) felt when we saw and heard it coming right at us in our yard—we ran as fast as we could [to the bedroom].”

As the tornado retreated, she remembered the screams of her neighbors buried under rubble.

“They were screaming so loud,” she said. “It was the screams. I think it was worse when they stopped screaming.”

