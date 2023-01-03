The annual CES Show concludes Sunday in Las Vegas, where after a muted post-pandemic return in 2022, the consumer tech event was energized with an estimated 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 start-ups. Final attendance hasn’t yet been announced; the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, had said in December that it was hoping to reach 100,000 delegates. Anticipating recession and inflation, CTA’s annual outlook for the year in consumer tech has retail revenue projections at $485 billion. That would put spending below what the sector experienced during the past couple years of pandemic-era business in this space, which peaked with $512 billion in...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 33 MINUTES AGO