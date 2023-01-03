ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citi hires Sullivan-Williams

Financial services corporation Citi has appointed Sorcha Sullivan-Williams as senior vice president and digital assets product manager for securities services. Based in London, Sullivan-Williams will report to Ryan Marsh, global head of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital innovation for securities services. She joins the firm from a vice president...
Fi Dinh joins MUFG from Citi

MUFG Investor Services (MUFG) has named Fi Dinh as head of fund finance for APAC. In the role, she will be responsible for growing the fund financing business in the region and supporting the global asset servicing and fund administration arm of the company. Dinh has more than a decade...
Standard Chartered welcomes Alexis Goeke

Standard Chartered has appointed Alexis Goeke as associate director. Based in New York, Goeke joins the bank from Credit Benchmark, where most recently she served as an account associate. In the role, she was responsible for matching clients’ needs with product capabilities, supporting end-to-end sales processes and expanding use cases.
