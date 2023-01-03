ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Search begins to replace long-time Utah state senator

(The Center Square) - One person has announced her intention to run for the Utah Senate seat held by Karen Mayne. Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced this week that she is stepping down for health reasons. A special election will be held, and Democratic delegates from Mayne's district will choose...
UTAH STATE
DogTime

As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation

Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

USU UWLP reports on eating disorders among Utah women – Cache Valley Daily

A recent U.S. study estimates that from 2018 to 2019, one person died every 51.5 minutes from an eating disorder (ED), and the study projected that 28.8 million people will suffer from an ED at some point in their lives. Estimates for the Utah population show that 9%, or around 278,266 people, will experience an ED sometime during their lives.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
Mix 104.3 KMXY

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Pandemic-era food and rent assistance programs ending soon in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will stop in the coming months. The emergency monthly increase for food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP, will end in March. The monthly increase averaged between $175 to $200 per household.
UTAH STATE
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — A little less than 1,300 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, representing an 11% increase in year-over-year cases, state wildlife officials said Thursday. However, fewer big game animals were killed in 2022. There was also a decrease in citations issued to hunters and...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes

SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Post Register

States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023

After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Editorial: Remember when we were Democrats?

January is many things. It is national glaucoma awareness month. It’s national blood donor month. It’s national oatmeal month and national soup month. Perhaps more importantly, with all due regard for glaucoma, blood-donating, oatmeal and soup, January is Utah History Month, created in 2019 by the Utah Division of State History to raise awareness of the state’s “incredible and complex history.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

