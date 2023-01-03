Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 legislative session is days away, so buckle up. The 45-day session set to kick off Jan. 17 is always a whirlwind of closed-door caucus meetings, packed committee hearings, and at times fiery floor debates. This year, expect all of that and more — with an especially hefty budget, thanks to a more than $3.3 billion surplus.
$150 million by Spencer Cox for affordable housing in Utah: Is it worth it?
Like all other states of the United States, Utah is the place where the rate of inflation is high. Every day, people can be found complaining about the high prices of food, shelter, energy, and healthcare facilities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Search begins to replace long-time Utah state senator
(The Center Square) - One person has announced her intention to run for the Utah Senate seat held by Karen Mayne. Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced this week that she is stepping down for health reasons. A special election will be held, and Democratic delegates from Mayne's district will choose...
ksl.com
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to have a procedure next Wednesday — Mohs surgery — which is relatively common in Utah because the state has a lot of skin cancer cases, according to a Utah doctor. Dr. Alice Frigerio, a surgeon and...
As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation
Two years after Coloradoans voted to reintroduce gray wolves in the state’s western slope, the issue is raising concerns in neighboring Utah. Specifically, ranchers and hunters in the Beehive State worry that predators will adversely affect their livestock and prey animals, respectively. Kirk Robinson, Ph.D, is the founder and executive director of the Western Wildlife […] The post As Colorado Brings Back Wolves, Utah Faces Misinformation appeared first on DogTime.
KSLTV
Utah kids challenge decision to dismiss their environmental lawsuit against state
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah kids is not taking no for an answer as they challenge the dismissal of a lawsuit where they claim the state’s use of fossil fuels is infringing their right to life. A notice that they are appealing the case to...
kvnutalk
USU UWLP reports on eating disorders among Utah women – Cache Valley Daily
A recent U.S. study estimates that from 2018 to 2019, one person died every 51.5 minutes from an eating disorder (ED), and the study projected that 28.8 million people will suffer from an ED at some point in their lives. Estimates for the Utah population show that 9%, or around 278,266 people, will experience an ED sometime during their lives.
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
KSLTV
Pandemic-era food and rent assistance programs ending soon in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will stop in the coming months. The emergency monthly increase for food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP, will end in March. The monthly increase averaged between $175 to $200 per household.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
ksl.com
Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say
SALT LAKE CITY — A little less than 1,300 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, representing an 11% increase in year-over-year cases, state wildlife officials said Thursday. However, fewer big game animals were killed in 2022. There was also a decrease in citations issued to hunters and...
Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says
Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.
White House, Utah officials respond to tragedy in Enoch
Following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight individuals in an Enoch City home, Utah leaders as well as The White House responded with their support for the grieving community.
Utah lawmakers may crack down on noisy tailpipes and bring back 'PhotoCop'
A pair of bills introduced on Utah's Capitol Hill could force people to watch how they drive. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, has filed House Bill 95 in the upcoming legislative session
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
Post Register
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been...
Park Record
Editorial: Remember when we were Democrats?
January is many things. It is national glaucoma awareness month. It’s national blood donor month. It’s national oatmeal month and national soup month. Perhaps more importantly, with all due regard for glaucoma, blood-donating, oatmeal and soup, January is Utah History Month, created in 2019 by the Utah Division of State History to raise awareness of the state’s “incredible and complex history.”
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report
SALT LAKE CITY — Days before Utah lawmakers are set to convene, dozens of researchers are calling on them to take bold action and save the Great Salt Lake before it withers away. An emergency briefing released Thursday warns of “unprecedented” danger to Utah’s public health, environment and economy...
Comments / 1