wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Virginia ranks in top 5 growth states of 2022, according to U-Haul
"You can hike in the mountains or relax on the beach here. Everything you could want is accessible in just over an hour from central Virginia," O'Neill said. "There’s something for everyone."
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Experts warn of ‘after holiday spike’ of COVID-19 and RSV in the new year
New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed localities in central Virginia are seeing more new cases of COVID-19, but a decrease in RSV cases, following any expected "holiday spike."
NBC12
Omicron sub-variant may be more resistant to drugs VDH says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new year is ringing in a new COVID strain of the Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5, which experts warn is quickly spreading across the U.S. XBB Omicron already accounts for about 40 percent of COVID cases across the country. The variant is also blamed for about 75 percent of patients in the Northeast. Despite the prevalence of the sub-variant, VDH Public Health Specialist Dr. Brooke Rossheim says the new strain has not made the same level of impact in Virginia.
WSET
Investigation into VEC fraud scheme totaling $109K leads to convictions in Virginia: OSIG
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — An Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation revealed that an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence promoted a fraud scheme using an outside co-conspirator to file false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) using multiple inmates’ identities. According...
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Grants Supporting Local Food Systems
RICHMOND, VA (VR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on December 29, 2022, the largest ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations. This largest ever grant round is a result of the...
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
virginiapublicradio.org
One Virginia lawmaker wants to raise jury pay
By law, employers in Virginia don’t have to pay workers if they are called to serve on a jury, and compensation to serve on one is low. One lawmaker hopes to change that when the General Assembly convenes later this month. Sandy Hausman has that story.
Average Virginia gas prices climb 16 cents in one week
The average price of a gallon of gas in Virginia has increased to $3.12, a 16-cent climb from $2.96 a week before.
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
Augusta Free Press
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
STUDY: 25% of homes across the Commonwealth report dangerously high levels of radon
January is Radon Action Month, and the American Lung Association urges homeowners to test radon levels.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Sews Needed Items for Hospital
A Virginia woman is using her sewing talents to bring joy to the lives of patients and staff at a local hospital. Watch her amazing story here.
cbs19news
UVA receives grant to help control spread of disease in nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many nursing homes and long-term care facilities suffered from COVID breakouts at the height of the pandemic, but any type of disease can spread rapidly in these facilities. Now UVA Health officials are working with long-term care facilities around the state on the best practices...
newsfromthestates.com
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
cardinalnews.org
23 questions for 2023
Every year begins with questions. Here are 23 of them for 2023. What will Gov. Glenn Youngkin do? The governor enters his second year and remains pretty popular, quite a feat for a Republican in a state that has been leaning Democratic. He signaled some of his priorities in his proposed amendments to the state budget last month – tax cuts, an overhaul in state workforce programs, and an acceleration of site development. But those are hardly the biggest questions surrounding Youngkin.
Comments / 1