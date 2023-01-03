LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO