ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police arrest man during armed standoff in SW valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police arrested an armed man in a southwest valley neighborhood during a standoff that lasted several hours. Police said the incident involved an armed suspect near the 6300 block of Alpine Tree Avenue, which is located between Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue. No...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

3-car crash caused when driver tries to flee from police stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said. Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...

Comments / 0

Community Policy