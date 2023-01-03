This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You will play the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield. You will then be given three plans of action. Head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the plan you think is best. Voting closes on Saturday afternoon. Ned will fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back on Wednesday with an update of the battle and new plans of action.

