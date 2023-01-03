ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

What is drag? As performances draw political criticism, experts weigh in

Though it is a centuries-old theatrical art, drag is increasingly in the news these days. Legislative efforts to limit drag shows are underway in the U.S. House and six states, including Tennessee, amid allegations from the political right that the performance art is inherently inappropriate. As of mid-November, at least 126 drag shows faced threats and sometimes protests this year.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
You Fight the Battle: Welcome to the field general

This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You will play the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield. You will then be given three plans of action. Head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the plan you think is best. Voting closes on Saturday afternoon. Ned will fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back on Wednesday with an update of the battle and new plans of action.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Increasing Veteran Homelessness Brings Attention to Homeless Solutions

JACKSON, Tenn. - A national organization called Healthier Veterans Today reports veterans are fifty percent more likely than other Americans to be homeless. Mainly because of poverty, lack of social support, and poor living conditions in cramped or subpar housing. It also reports the number of homeless veterans is rising.
Tennessee drops to No. 6 in U-Haul's annual growth rankings

(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked sixth as a growth state in U-Haul’s annual index, moving down from its No. 3 ranking a year ago. The index looks at one-way moves using U-Haul from state to state. The 2022 numbers showed that move-ins dropped by 7% while one-way trucks out of South Carolina decreased 6%. People using U-Haul to move into the state accounted for 50.3% of all one-way U-Haul...
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King. They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley...
West Tennessee PBS names Noll new General Manager and CEO

Peter Noll is the new General Manager and CEO for West Tennessee PBS (WLJT-TV). The West Tennessee Public Television Council Incorporated announced Noll’s appointment Monday. “We are thrilled to welcome someone with Peter’s experience and enthusiasm to the West TN PBS Team,” says Rodney Freed, President of the West...
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held the trifecta of controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s office. They came out of the November elections with a one-vote majority in the Senate and a six-vote advantage in the House, which positions them to pass a long list of Democratic priorities that the former Senate...
The Journey of a Civil War Veteran: George Boman of Tennessee

In the years after the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, veterans became part of the Western Movement in the USA. Most soldiers returned to their home states at first, and then many former soldiers pursued opportunities in undeveloped lands Out West. They tended to stop in “prairie states” first, to make land claims, then eventually they continued moving farther west. They tended to move along the lines of railroads which were being extended farther and farther west. This blog article is about a Civil War veteran, George Boman, who followed this pattern.
State announces $15 million in permanent supportive housing investments

(TDMHSAS) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is excited to announce applications are open for about $15 million in state funding to create affordable, permanent supportive housing for Tennesseans living with behavioral health challenges. The funding is spread across three programs under the Creating Homes...
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour, and Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
