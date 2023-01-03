Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What is drag? As performances draw political criticism, experts weigh in
Though it is a centuries-old theatrical art, drag is increasingly in the news these days. Legislative efforts to limit drag shows are underway in the U.S. House and six states, including Tennessee, amid allegations from the political right that the performance art is inherently inappropriate. As of mid-November, at least 126 drag shows faced threats and sometimes protests this year.
WATE
Names sent to Governor to fill upcoming vacancy on Tennessee Supreme Court
With the upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court, three people from East Tennessee are being considered for the position by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. Names sent to Governor to fill upcoming vacancy on …. With the upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court, three people from...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
Kingsport Times-News
You Fight the Battle: Welcome to the field general
This month the Times News is giving you the opportunity to command an army during the Civil War. You will play the role of Gen. U.S. Grant commanding the Union army in Tennessee. As member of your command staff, writer Ned Jilton II, will bring you up to date on the situation on the battlefield. You will then be given three plans of action. Head over to www.timesnews.net to see the maps of the battlefield showing the plans of action and to vote for the plan you think is best. Voting closes on Saturday afternoon. Ned will fight by computer the plan with the most votes and report back on Wednesday with an update of the battle and new plans of action.
Early voting is underway for special election for Tennessee House District 86
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting has begun in a special election for the Tennessee House District 86 seat, which covers the western-most part of Shelby County. The winner will fill the seat Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper held for decades. She died in October 2022 at age 93, just days before the midterm elections in November.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
WATE
Local Veteran receives highest award from Tennessee Governor
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One local veteran gets to enjoy a night in the spotlight here in Knoxville. Johnny Titlow served in the US Army from 1975 to 2003 and now serves as the commander of VFW Post 5154. The Colonel Aide de Camp award is the highest...
Blount County Army veteran receives 'Colonel Aide de Camp' award from governor
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — An army veteran received high honors on Tuesday from state leaders — the Colonel Aide de Camp Award. VFW Post 5154 in Louisville held a ceremony for Johnny Titlow to celebrate his decades of volunteer work. He is also a 26-year U.S. Army veteran. The award was organized as a surprise and came from Governor Bill Lee, according to organizers.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
wnbjtv.com
Increasing Veteran Homelessness Brings Attention to Homeless Solutions
JACKSON, Tenn. - A national organization called Healthier Veterans Today reports veterans are fifty percent more likely than other Americans to be homeless. Mainly because of poverty, lack of social support, and poor living conditions in cramped or subpar housing. It also reports the number of homeless veterans is rising.
Tennessee drops to No. 6 in U-Haul's annual growth rankings
(The Center Square) — Tennessee ranked sixth as a growth state in U-Haul’s annual index, moving down from its No. 3 ranking a year ago. The index looks at one-way moves using U-Haul from state to state. The 2022 numbers showed that move-ins dropped by 7% while one-way trucks out of South Carolina decreased 6%. People using U-Haul to move into the state accounted for 50.3% of all one-way U-Haul...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WBBJ
Several events to mark MLK Day in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several events are being held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weakley County Reconciliation Project and Discovery Park of America are hosting an essay competition to honor King. They say high school seniors in Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley...
thunderboltradio.com
West Tennessee PBS names Noll new General Manager and CEO
Peter Noll is the new General Manager and CEO for West Tennessee PBS (WLJT-TV). The West Tennessee Public Television Council Incorporated announced Noll’s appointment Monday. “We are thrilled to welcome someone with Peter’s experience and enthusiasm to the West TN PBS Team,” says Rodney Freed, President of the West...
Democrats take control as Minnesota Legislature convenes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It’s the first time in eight years that Democrats have held the trifecta of controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s office. They came out of the November elections with a one-vote majority in the Senate and a six-vote advantage in the House, which positions them to pass a long list of Democratic priorities that the former Senate...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
The Journey of a Civil War Veteran: George Boman of Tennessee
In the years after the Civil War of 1861 to 1865, veterans became part of the Western Movement in the USA. Most soldiers returned to their home states at first, and then many former soldiers pursued opportunities in undeveloped lands Out West. They tended to stop in “prairie states” first, to make land claims, then eventually they continued moving farther west. They tended to move along the lines of railroads which were being extended farther and farther west. This blog article is about a Civil War veteran, George Boman, who followed this pattern.
WYSH AM 1380
State announces $15 million in permanent supportive housing investments
(TDMHSAS) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is excited to announce applications are open for about $15 million in state funding to create affordable, permanent supportive housing for Tennesseans living with behavioral health challenges. The funding is spread across three programs under the Creating Homes...
wcyb.com
Minimum wage battle between Virginia and Tennessee
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — It's the battle between two states: Virginia's minimum wage at $12 an hour, and Tennessee's minimum wage at $7.25 an hour. I'm all about minimum wage increasing and paying people more," said Burger Bar owner Joe Deel. "I just think it has to be relevant to where we're at."
