ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale has incredible deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

By Elsie Boskamp and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBPKq_0k24lMaI00

Shop the best deals on purses, shoes and more at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale. Tory Burch/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

2023 deals have arrived at Tory Burch . The designer is currently hosting its Semi-Annual sale with massive savings on hundreds of best-selling purses , shoes and clothing . Whether you're shopping for a statement bag or a new pair of boots to take you through the winter season in style, this Tory Burch sale has what you need.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

Now through Sunday, January 8 , you can shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale for an extra 25% off already-reduced purses, wallets, shoes and more. You can pick up a new pair of signature Tory Burch sneakers , a new bag that will take you (and all your essentials) through 2023 and so much more at Tory Burch right now.

Healthy New Year's resolutions: Shop the best activewear sales and health and fitness deals

Sign up for Walmart+ in 2023: Score exclusive deals, free shipping and more benefits

For a compact purse that can run errands with you and offer a stylish flare during date night, pick up the Tory Burch Fleming suede convertible shoulder bag for $344.25. Down $313.75 from the original $658 price tag, this chic accessory features the iconic double T logo detail, nickel hardware, a magnetic snap closure and plenty of interior and exterior pockets.

Even if the temperatures are dropping where you live, the iconic Tory Burch Cloud Miller sandal is a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $86.25 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic sandals for just $111.75, making this an incredible deal you won't want to miss.

Stay trendy with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples for your 2023 wardrobe at the Semi-Annual sale. Just be sure to shop fast—these deals will certainly sell out.

The best Tory Burch deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kg8Dg_0k24lMaI00
Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale for deals on hundreds of purses, totes and shoes. Reviewed/Tory Burch

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

What is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale is a twice-yearly shopping event with massive markdowns on best-selling shoes , handbags , clothing and more. The huge sale is a great opportunity to snag designer fashion for less. During the current Semi-Annual sale you can save an extra 25% off already-reduced pieces in the brand's sale section.

When is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale kicked off Monday, December 26 . The shopping event is set to end on Sunday, January 8 . Tory Burch hosted the summer iteration of this sale earlier this year from Tuesday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 28 .

What are the best deals at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale?

The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale includes hundreds of deals and some of the best markdowns we've seen are on shoes and purses . The sale includes doorbuster deals on satchels, crossbodies and totes and deep discounts on trendsetting platform boots, sandals and pumps.

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale has incredible deals on purses, totes and shoes for 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
People

Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off

Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started.  Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

735K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy