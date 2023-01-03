ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Andy Dalton one of the top donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Damar Hamlin’s charity has received millions of dollars in the wake of his horrific ordeal. One of the biggest donors is former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Once upon a time, a touchdown pass by then-Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton sent the Bills to the playoffs and ended a long playoff drought in Orchard Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York Post

Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin is ‘making progress,’ his father tells Bills: report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin’s father told the Buffalo Bills on a Zoom call Wednesday that his son is making progress - good news that the team needed, ESPN reports. Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team to personally update everyone in attendance, ESPN’s senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter, said in a tweet Thursday morning.
The Hill

Damar Hamlin family ‘deeply moved’ by support after Bills player’s collapse

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Tuesday that it is “deeply moved” by the support it has received since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the team’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals.  “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and…
Fox 19

More than $1 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s foundation Monday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are showing their support for injured Bills’ Damar Hamlin. Both Bengals and Bills fans began to arrive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Corryville Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived. Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on-field during the Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tweet message for Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on field

By now, you have likely heard the horrific news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After collapsing, Hamlin reportedly needed an AED and CPR prior to being escorted from the field via an ambulance. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a message for Hamlin and the Bills organization.
DETROIT, MI
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin opens eyes, is responsive: NFL insider

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has been “gripping the hand of those close to him,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Hamlin is responsive. Thursday’s tweet from the NFL insider is the latest update indicating improvements in the 24-year-old’s...
Fox 19

Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blaze of blue lights is glowing across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio River waterfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifyingly stunning incident during the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Burrow: ‘Nobody’ wanted to play Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity. Zac Taylor Wednesday press conference. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Bengals coach spoke with the media for the first time since Monday's game against the Bills.
Cincinnati, OH

