Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
Ascension Via Christi welcomes first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg hospital welcomed their own first baby of the new year on Sunday. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 AM to Kierre Johnson. Zion weighed eight pounds, two ounces, and measured 20 1/4 inches long.
GMFS Elks Lodge & MO Job Center
We give a warm welcome to Pam Regan from the MO Job Center, and Don Cook from the Elks Lodge this morning! They’re here to tell us about an upcoming Manufacturing Hiring Event happening at the Joplin Elks Lodge on the 10th!
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Pearl Bros. store in Joplin to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — A retail icon in downtown Joplin is closing, at least for a while. Pearl Brothers True Value hardware store at 716 Main Street will be closing its doors. Harold Berger has been working at the business six days a week since he graduated from college back in 1977. His father and grandfather bought the store back in 1949 and decided not to change the name of the business which first opened in 1905. He says it’s the right time for him to retire and he’ll miss the people that have supported his store over the years.
Carthage receives bridge repair grant
CARTHAGE, Mo. — This is the latest bridge in Carthage in need of some much-needed TLC. The city is getting a $1,700,000 grant to repair the “McGregor Street Bridge.”. It sits a few blocks north of Central Avenue and is currently closed due to its poor condition. The...
Robert Coon Invests in Another Downtown Building
Continuing the restoration of Fort Scott’s downtown, Robert and Kim Coon have purchased 120 E. Wall this week. They own Coon Rentals LLC. “After I bought the Kress Building, I fell in love with the downtown area,” Robert Coon said. “There is lots of energy, lots of events, music on Friday nights at Heritage Park. That little strip of Main Street was dead, now it’s thriving.”
Obituary of Carl “Pete” Robinson
Carl Joe “Pete” Robinson, Jr., age 53, resident of Fort Scott, KS, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Via Christi Emergency Room, Fort Scott. Survivors include sons Du’Shaun Robinson (Courtney), Fort Scott, De’Vonte Robinson, Pittsburg, KS, and Bentley Williams; daughters Da’Nisha Robinson, Bronson, KS, Alexis Williams, and Jasmine Lynch; his mother, Helen Patterson, Fort Scott; fiancé Tabitha Lynch, Fort Scott; sisters Rudie Robinson, St. Louis, MO, and Gina Robinson-Booker (Bill) St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Jayden, Jordan, Khingston “King”, Khalil “Bubba”, Latayvius “TayTay”, Khyrie “KhyKhy”, and Ami’Yah “YahYah”; nieces Wendy Watkins, and Loretta Alexander; nephews Dominick Robinson, and John Whitworth, Jr.; and uncles Clarence Whitworth, and Morris Whitworth.
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen...
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Jan. 4
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Jim Harris – Executive Session KSA 75–4319(b)(1) to discuss personnel...
Woman found shot in Miami County ditch: sheriff’s office
Miami County, Kansas, deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found in a ditch in rural Paola with life-threatening injuries.
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Asthy Zarred, 21, was driving west on Bagdad Road around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
