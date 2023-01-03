Lakeland, a town of less than 15,000 residents, currently has three grocery store options within our city limits. In September of 2011, the Lakeland Kroger moved from the Stonebridge location to what was previously Schnucks across Highway 64. That move left Lakeland residents with no grocery options without city limits. It also left Lakeland with a sales tax crisis with Kroger producing the majority of the sales tax revenue for the city at that time. The lack of a strong sales tax generator placed Lakeland in a very difficult position. A position that could have been avoided with other commercial growth that was turned down at that time, but Lakeland is now in a new era looking for continued smart growth that produces more revenue for the city.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO