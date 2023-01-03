ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits

There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CBS Detroit

Here's when the 8.7% Social Security hike will arrive in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon receive their biggest benefit hike since 1981, with the pension program set to deliver an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in 2023. The annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, takes effect with the December benefits, but those payments will reach most recipients in January 2023, according to the Social Security Administration. With the increase, the average benefit check will rise more than $140 to $1,827 a month, compared with the typical benefit of $1,681 in 2022. The Social Security Administration adjusts payments annually based on the inflation rate, which this year has spiked to its highest levels in four decades....
moneytalksnews.com

Claiming Social Security Early May Be Best in a Down Market

What happens if your investments are down just as you’re heading into retirement? The nest egg you’ve been building for decades could have taken a major hit, and pulling it out now locks in that loss. The advice to delay taking Social Security as long as possible can...
OREGON STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close

(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
Retirement Daily

Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits

After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
Military.com

Weighing the Pros and Cons of 529 College Savings Plans

The national conversation regarding college, its cost and paying for it has focused mainly on loan forgiveness over the past couple of years. At an event a couple of weeks ago, I had a conversation with a new parent struggling to determine the best approach to college for her young child in the context of all that's happening.
CBS News

4 reasons life insurance is worth it

Taking out a life insurance policy can be a great gift to your family, such as if you want to leave them with money after you're gone. Some life insurance types can also provide benefits like building a cash value that you can use during your lifetime. Depending on your...
ValueWalk

Flipping Houses And Taxes: Real Estate Guide

Flipping houses can be a lucrative business. But don’t let the idealized house-flipping TV shows affect your view of how it works. You need to be experienced, funded and knowledgeable about what you’re doing. That’s especially true when it comes to flipping houses and taxes. This real...

Comments / 0

Community Policy