wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Over 20 Geese found dead at Lions Park, test positive for Influenza
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’ presence in wild birds.Residents should expect to encounter additional dead birds at Lion’s Park. Sick and injured wildlife can be reported by calling 307-777-4330 or the Cheyenne Game and Fish Office at 307-777-4600. HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, which can infect humans.
cowboystatedaily.com
At More Than $5 A Dozen, Eggs Are Expensive, Hard To Get Around Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Betty Lewis of Cheyenne has a tradition that costs her a couple to three dozen eggs a week. Lewis bakes plates of brownies every week for people who have gone out of their way to help her. “I haven’t found anyone...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Post Offices Close Down After Amazon Dumps 1,000+ Packages Off & Allegedly Refuses To Deliver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest winter storm that blasted the U.S. didn’t just foul up the nation’s airlines. It also appears to have affected package deliveries in states like Wyoming. Several post offices in Cheyenne were closed Tuesday, leaving the only facility...
oilcity.news
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's extreme...
capcity.news
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
capcity.news
Trees in Holliday Park to be removed in upcoming weeks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A local tree service hired by the City of Cheyenne will be removing 24 large trees at Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks. Residents are being asked to stay clear of tree removal operations and abide by any closures at the park’s location on 19th Morrie Avenue.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announces 2023 New Year’s baby
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This afternoon, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center announced the city’s 2023 New Year’s baby. Sariah Williams arrived at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents, Natalie and Devon Williams, are stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base.
cowboystatedaily.com
Buford, Wyoming, Population Zero Is About To See A Major Expansion (And Maybe A Resident)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sign announcing “Buford, Wyoming: Population 1” may be gone but that doesn’t mean the town is now of a ghostly variety. The town is still there. It’s a busy place too. And it’s going to get a...
cowboystatedaily.com
For Cheyenne’s ‘Hat Guy’ Nothing Special Is The Best New Year’s Eve Tradition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While some people go all out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, dressing to the nines to dance or sing the night away and welcome a New Year, others plan nothing special at all. In the process, they create their...
capcity.news
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
capcity.news
Winter weather to continue today in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After yesterday’s snowfall, winter weather isn’t expected to abate today, the National Weather Service reports. Cheyenne and most of the rest of Laramie County will see light snow and freezing rain in today’s morning hours. In the afternoon, snowfall will once again pick up, continuing into Tuesday morning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Basement Argument Ends In Shooting, Attempted Murder Charge For Cheyenne Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of shooting another man after an argument, a 20-year-old Cheyenne man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, the Cheyenne Police Department says in a statement. Solomon Nunez could face up to life in prison if charged and convicted...
capcity.news
Cheyenne city employees to see wage increases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — City of Cheyenne employees will see a salary increase at the end of the month following action from the Finance Committee this afternoon. All full-time employees, excluding the Mayor, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 27 and employees of the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will receive between a 2% and 6% pay increase effective Jan. 31.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents can expect blowing snow for remainder of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are likely to see blowing snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 4, will have blowing snow throughout the day under sunny skies with a high of 31, according to the forecast. Windchill values will be between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the west-northwest at 35–40 mph before decreasing in the afternoon to 30–35 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph. The evening will have patchy blowing snow before 10 p.m., with clear skies and a low of 15. Windchill values will be between zero and 5 degrees, with a west wind at 15–20 mph. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
