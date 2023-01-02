The sky is the limit! 50 years later, the sky is still the limit!. From September 30, 2022 through October 1, 2022 the Class of 1972 of Brunswick Senior High School celebrated our GOLDEN Class Reunion. And celebrate we did, with classmates from the west coast to the east coast, 49 strong! Classmates from elementary and junior high school, a classmate for only one year, and a classmate who moved away before graduation.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO