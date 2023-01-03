Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Popculture
Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week
A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
TechRadar
The best HBO Max family movies: the best films for all ages
Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
6 Great Old Movies That Don't Get Talked About Enough (And How To Watch Them)
There are a lot of old movies that still get talked about today, and many more that don't. Here are some of the ones that don't.
The Best Movies of 2022
Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
Daily Collegian
The worst movies of 2022
In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Netflix’s New Documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari’ Focuses on Telling Survivors' Stories
In Netflix’s new documentary ‘The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari,’ survivors tell their stories from the day of the tragic New Zealand volcano eruption. Hearing others’ first-hand accounts of a situation that most only see in movies can be pretty enthralling for viewers. This emotional film is...
Collider
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
What 'Avatar' does (and doesn't) tell us about going to the movies
Like "Titanic" a quarter-century ago (which is a lifetime in media years), "Avatar: The Way of Water" is swimming against the usual box-office tides -- triumphantly so. Yet searching for lessons in the film's commercial success as the industry seeks beacons of hope about movie-going defies simple answers in much the way Pandora's floating islands defy gravity.
Elon Musk Has Banned ElonJet: How to Follow the Private Jet-Tracking Account Elsewhere
2022 has been the year of social media users tracking and exposing celebrities’ private jet usage, calling them out for contributing to the aviation industry’s high emissions. And one Twitter account in particular garning a lot of attention: ElonJet. Article continues below advertisement. Now, despite his promises to...
‘Glass Onion’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies of All Time After Just 10 Days
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has managed to crack the all-time Top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix after just 10 days of being on the streamer. Since it launched on December 23, the mystery and comedy film has been watched for 209.40 million hours, including 127.25 million for the week beginning on Dec. 26, which put it at the top of the English Films List globally. Netflix also says that also translates to roughly 90 million households watching “Glass Onion” in its first 10 days, and that of course does not include the crowd that saw it when...
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
IGN
Top 10 Movies of 2022 | A CineFix Movie List
Another trip around the sun means it’s time for another CineFix Best Movies of the Year list. 2022 saw a ton of movies back in theaters and a ton of butts back in seats! From James Cameron bringing us a return to Pandora and (hopefully) the biggest IMAX screen you can find, to a good year for indie horror films like Barbarian and Fresh and some great work by some familiar faces, here are our picks for the 10 best movies of 2022.
‘Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope’ Documentary: What It’s About, How to Watch, and More
While we love a true crime documentary, there's nothing better than snuggling up under a flannel blanket with a highly insightful climate documentary — that's why Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope is currently at the top of all our watch lists right now. Prince Albert II of Monaco hosts...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0