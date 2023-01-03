Seattle City Council’s first actions of 2023 include approving appointment of Diaz as permanent police chief

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
capitolhillseattle.com
No Sawant announcement yet but another Seattle City Council incumbent won’t seek reelection
Another Seattle City Council incumbent is stepping aside as District 3’s Kshama Sawant, the longest serving member on the council, has yet to say if she plans to run again in 2023. Wallingford, Roosevelt and the University District 4 rep Alex Pedersen said Tuesday he will not seek reelection....
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen won’t seek 2nd term
SEATTLE — Alex Pedersen has now joined the list of Seattle City Councilmembers who will not be seeking re-election after their terms expire in November. “While I appreciate the encouragement from several neighborhood leaders from Wallingford to Wedgwood, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2023,” Pedersen said in a statement released Tuesday. “After 2023, my family will need me more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having me back.”
Lynnwood protestors, city council concerned about opioid treatment facility near Boys and Girls club
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Some people in Lynnwood are concerned about an opioid treatment facility that could soon open near a Boys and Girls club. The Lynnwood City Council met to discuss concerns over the treatment facility Tuesday night. Dozens of protestors packed the meeting, saying the location is an issue for the community as it's just feet away from the after-school program.
KOMO News
Seattle mayor believes city is on a 'good trajectory' following his first year in office
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he won’t take a victory lap, but believes Seattle is on a “good trajectory” during his first year in office. Harrell is now entering year two in the top office in Washington’s largest city, and believes there has been progress in reducing crime, and homelessness. However, Seattle police data shows that crime has risen substantially in 2022, and shots fired calls are up 23%.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
capitolhillseattle.com
A decade later, checking in on what comes next for a Capitol Hill development once at the center of the Seattle debate over microhousing
An East Capitol Hill apartment development that became a centerpoint in Seattle’s early debates over microhousing has had an interesting decade and what comes next might say a little about the tiny apartment units and the industry that created them. Neighbors around 17th Ave E and E Olive St....
capitolhillseattle.com
One to hospital in 23rd and Thomas shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night near 23rd and Thomas. Seattle Police was alerted by multiple 911 callers to gunfire reported in an alley in the area east of Miller Park around 11:15 PM. Arriving officers eventually located a trail of blood leading to a nearby apartment, according to East Precinct radio updates.
610KONA
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong?
On December 8th, 2022, in a letter to the community from the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD), valley families learned that Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon had reached a separation agreement with the District after being on administrative leave since mid-September of this year. According to Board President Melissa Johnson, Gibbon...
Seattle, Washington
Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood
One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
KXL
Two Arrested In Power Substation Vandalism In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – U.S. prosecutors say two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle said Tuesday that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan, both of Puyallup, were...
capitolhillseattle.com
City has new plan for Seattle Japanese Garden partnership including ticket price hike
The City of Seattle has a new plan to manage the Seattle Japanese Garden, the 3.5-acre garden space in the southern end of the Washington Park Arboretum visited by more than 100,000 people a year. The proposal was detailed by the city council’s public assets committee Wednesday. Under the...
Emails show Washington officials discussed COVID breakthrough cases amid vaccine push
(The Center Square) – KVI radio talk show host Ari Hoffman has obtained emails through a public disclosure request indicating state and local officials knew COVID-19 vaccinations weren’t as effective as hoped at stopping the spread of the virus, even as they publicly said the opposite and pushed for vaccine mandates. Hoffman, host of conservative talk radio’s “The Ari Hoffman Show,” detailed some of what he found on his Twitter page. ...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Post Office lobby no longer open 24 hours
A simple note taped to the window of the Lakewood Post Office on 100th St reads, “Effective December 10th, 2022 Our 24 hours lobby will no longer be 24 hours- Our new hours of operation will be 5am-8pm. Thank you.”
kptv.com
Two men charged with attacks on four Pierce County power substations
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - Two men are expected to appear in U.S District Court in Tacoma Tuesday on charges related to attacks on four power substations that left thousands without power, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Christmas morning, four power substations in Pierce County were vandalized, impacting...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Fury over proposed opioid treatment center next to Boys & Girls Club
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 2, 2023—At last Thursday evening’s public hearing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for a proposed opioid treatment center just 443 feet from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, every resident that spoke voiced concerns of transparency, safety, and both personal and commercial economic impacts to the area. The opioid treatment center is scheduled to open in late January of this year.
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
southsoundmag.com
Asia Pacific Cultural Center Announces Full Funding of Lincoln District Senior Housing Project
The Asia Pacific Cultural Center, in partnership with the Low Income Housing Institute, has announced that the Lincoln District Senior Housing project in Tacoma is now fully funded. APCC reportedly received notice of a $4.9 million award for construction from the State Department of Commerce on Dec. 22. The City...
Comments / 1