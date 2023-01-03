Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Start time of Eagles versus Giants regular-season finale announced
For most of the regular season, we’ve all adopted the ‘one game at a time’ approach. Yet still, whenever we discuss the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rivalry, we all keep an eye on what Big Blue is doing in New Jersey. Hey, we’re discussing one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. What would you expect?
T.J. McConnell showed support for Damar Hamlin with pregame fashion choice
T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers rocked a Damar Hamlin jersey before his most recent game, showing support for the hospitalized NFL player. The entire sporting world has been sending all the good thoughts and support they can muster to Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac incident and required CPR for roughly nine minutes before he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
USC vs. UCLA Prediction and Odds for Thursday, January 5 (Bruins will take care of business against Trojans)
We’ve got a packed slate in the Pac 12, but this is the biggest game of them all, not just because of the rivalry, but because Bill Walton will be on the call for it. That’s how you can tell which game in the conference of champions is the biggest and the UCLA Bruins hosting the USC Trojans almost always get the Walton treatment. The Trojans are 11-4 on the season and Boogie Ellis has really stepped up for them, but they fell to Washington State last time out.
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Derry’s Week 18 NFL Picks: Can Saints finish on high note? How do Bills respond vs. Patriots?
As we head into the final week of the 2022 NFL season, it is about this time I normally begin to reflect on all the prior weeks and the key games that either turned my personal campaign into an overall winner or loser. This week, I didn’t think about that...
Cowboys Playoff Scenarios: How the Cowboys Can Win the NFC East and Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18
How the Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18. The post Cowboys Playoff Scenarios: How the Cowboys Can Win the NFC East and Clinch the No. 1 Seed in the NFC in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Saints expected to end season on high note vs Panthers
Are finally gone after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4) came back to beat the Carolina Panthers (+3.5) last week (plus a few other losses across the league). This week, the Saints are expected to have a chance at revenge against those same Panthers at home in the Dome in the final regular season game of 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites to the division rival Panthers.
Paulson Adebo (hamstring) preemptively ruled out on first Saints injury report vs. Panthers
Here’s the first New Orleans Saints injury report for their regular season finale with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The Saints listed six players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session due to injuries (cornerback Paulson Adebo, left tackle James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, safety Marcus Maye, and left guard Andrus Peat) and illness (running back Dwayne Washington), with four others limited at the week’s first day of work. Washington was placed on injured reserve after missing most of the last month with cluster migraines, ending his season.
With or without Jalen Hurts, Eagles look to secure top seed vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3)...
NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup
The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
How Giants' discreet approach vs. Eagles can impact 49ers
The 49ers Faithful will be flipping the channel back and forth as they watch their team host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday while also keeping track of the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game. In the meantime, though, fans will anxiously wait for Giants coach Brian Daboll to announce whether he...
Game time announced for Bears vs. Vikings season finale
The kickoff time for the Chicago Bears season finale against the Minnesota Vikings has been set. The two teams will take the field at Noon CT on FOX, the NFL announced on Monday. The NFL keeps Week 18 open for potential matchups that have playoff implications. The Vikings already clinched...
