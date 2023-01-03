ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
FanSided

T.J. McConnell showed support for Damar Hamlin with pregame fashion choice

T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers rocked a Damar Hamlin jersey before his most recent game, showing support for the hospitalized NFL player. The entire sporting world has been sending all the good thoughts and support they can muster to Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac incident and required CPR for roughly nine minutes before he was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
FanSided

USC vs. UCLA Prediction and Odds for Thursday, January 5 (Bruins will take care of business against Trojans)

We’ve got a packed slate in the Pac 12, but this is the biggest game of them all, not just because of the rivalry, but because Bill Walton will be on the call for it. That’s how you can tell which game in the conference of champions is the biggest and the UCLA Bruins hosting the USC Trojans almost always get the Walton treatment. The Trojans are 11-4 on the season and Boogie Ellis has really stepped up for them, but they fell to Washington State last time out.
chatsports.com

Saints expected to end season on high note vs Panthers

Are finally gone after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4) came back to beat the Carolina Panthers (+3.5) last week (plus a few other losses across the league). This week, the Saints are expected to have a chance at revenge against those same Panthers at home in the Dome in the final regular season game of 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are 3.5-point home favorites to the division rival Panthers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paulson Adebo (hamstring) preemptively ruled out on first Saints injury report vs. Panthers

Here’s the first New Orleans Saints injury report for their regular season finale with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The Saints listed six players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session due to injuries (cornerback Paulson Adebo, left tackle James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, safety Marcus Maye, and left guard Andrus Peat) and illness (running back Dwayne Washington), with four others limited at the week’s first day of work. Washington was placed on injured reserve after missing most of the last month with cluster migraines, ending his season.
NBC Sports

NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
NBC Sports

How Giants' discreet approach vs. Eagles can impact 49ers

The 49ers Faithful will be flipping the channel back and forth as they watch their team host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday while also keeping track of the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game. In the meantime, though, fans will anxiously wait for Giants coach Brian Daboll to announce whether he...
FanSided

FanSided

