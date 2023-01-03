‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his first press conference as an Al Nassr player today, 3 January, before being officially unveiled at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

The former Manchester United striker has joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.

According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.

Prior to his unveiling, Ronaldo told a press conference that he was “here to win.”

“I’m so proud to make this big decision... In Europe, my work is done,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.