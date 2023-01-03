‘Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us:’ Family of Damar Hamlin release statement

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Family of Damar Hamlin respond to outpouring of support, Bengals owner release statement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of injured Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin released a statement following the player’s injury Monday night. Hamlin collapsed on the field after his heart stopped during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Brown the owner of...
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin awake and holding hands with family, per report
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin “has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after collapsing on the field during a game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, team officials said Thursday in a statement. Update 11:30 a.m. EST Jan. 5: Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam said in a Twitter...
It's Necessary: Prayers for Damar
The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was shaping out to be one of the best showdowns in the 2022 regular season. Two mighty Super Bowl contenders slugging it out before the postseason. Instead, the game may become one of the most infamous in NFL history.
Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin update Wednesday, family statement: ‘We all remain optimistic’
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'
Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend. "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."
Bengals’ owner releases statement on Damar Hamlin, thankful for ‘love and compassion shown by all’
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown thanked fans around the country for the support shown to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game.
Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
NFL Releases Official Statement To Address Terrifying Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following a terrifying scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After recording a tackle, Hamlin collapsed to the field. He'd receive CPR before being escorted off the field in an ambulance. Little is known of ...
Andy and JJ Dalton donate to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, share kind message
The NFL world is paused in concern for Damar Hamlin, the 24-year old Buffalo Bills defensive back who went into cardiac arrest after a routine hit in Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, surrounded by friends and family.
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – The Carolina Panthers are among the Charlotte dignitaries who offered up prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin,” a tweet from...
Dr. Nandi answers questions concerning Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi is answering viewer questions regarding what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Your Guide to the Week’s Best Ticket Deals
Iowa’s conference clash with Michigan is the bargain of college basketball.
University installs lockdown devices
A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX...
'Praying for Damar Hamlin': Cleveland Browns offer thoughts and prayers after Hamlin collapses on field in Cincinnati
CLEVELAND — Prayers have been pouring in from across the country after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. It all comes after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently in critical condition,...
