Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
CNET
Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know
Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
CNET
New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA
Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
New retirement bill means big changes for retirement and 529 plans
The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
Bakersfield Channel
Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close
(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits
After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
5 Reasons You’ll Blow Up Your Retirement Plan
Life never stops changing, and since a retirement plan is all about your needs and goals, you should plan to adjust as your landscape shifts.
$1 Million in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest in These 10 States—Almost Half Are in the Southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
ConsumerAffairs
Saving for retirement now may lead to tax credits in 2022 and beyond
As tax season approaches, new guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may benefit consumers’ wallets for this year and into the future. The organization is promoting the Saver’s Credit, or the Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, just in time for Americans to start preparing to file their taxes.
Sen. Brown’s cryptocurrency crackdown should start with federally tax-advantaged retirement plans
To Sen. Sherrod Brown and other legislators concerned by the financial bubble that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been (”Banking committee chair Brown calls for crypto crackdown,” Jan. 3):. Ask one of your staff to do an internet search on “IRA crytocurrencies.” The results will suggest the bad...
6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023
Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
Common Retirement Questions: What Should I Do To Make Sure I Don't Run Out of Money In Retirement?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the final most common retirement question: What formula or retirement strategy should I use to make sure that I don't run out of money during retirement?
Retirement Savings Contributions Credit for low-income families: Don't miss your $2,000 and apply
Only eligible people will be contacted. It won't be wrong to say that 2022 was a tough year in terms of finance. Various North Carolina residents and people living in different parts of the United States were depending on the government for basic food, shelter, and healthcare facilities.
