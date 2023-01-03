ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!

New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted

Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
NEW JERSEY STATE
njfuture.org

New NJDEP Watershed Improvement Plan Requirement and What This Means for Municipalities

In our highly developed state, upgrading and retrofitting New Jersey’s stormwater infrastructure and reducing impervious cover is a key way to address nonpoint source pollution. It is estimated that up to 60% of the State’s existing water pollution is attributable to stormwater and nonpoint sources of pollution. Stormwater best management practices (BMPs), including green infrastructure, are an integral part of improving the quality of New Jersey’s lakes, rivers, streams, and bays, and reducing dangerous flooding events worsened by climate change.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit

Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
njbmagazine.com

NJ Patient Safety Initiative Averted 600 Maternal Deaths and 10k C-sections

New Jersey’s birthing hospitals have reduced birth complications and C-section rates under a statewide patient safety initiative led by the New Jersey Hospital Association. Their collaborative efforts have reduced maternal morbidity and mortality and averted more than 10,000 C-sections over a five-year period. Those are among the key accomplishments...
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey SNAP Recipients Now Get $50 Minimum Per Month

New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting an increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum SNAP benefit now rising to $50 per month. The increase in SNAP benefits was included in a bill passed late last year by...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?

Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
njbmagazine.com

AT&T Foundation Grants Help Close the Digital Divide in NJ

The AT&T Foundation has granted $215,000 to organizations across the state in 2022 as part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide and support student success. The company also is working with local libraries and other nonprofit organizations in the state to offer digital literacy programs and refurbished computers for students.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation establishing first in the nation K-12 information literacy education

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed legislation (S588) establishing the requirement of K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. The signing of this bipartisan legislation reaffirms the Governor’s commitment to leading the nation in public education while preparing students...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Food Stamps Benefits Going Up: Are You Eligible?

New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting at least a 15% increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum monthly SNAP benefit rising to $50. The New Jersey Department of Human Services reports the increase was included in recently signed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Business Beat special edition — New Jersey’s racial wealth divide: Jan. 2, 2023

In this special edition of NJ Business Beat, we take a deep dive into the economic inequities that exist for New Jersey’s Black community. New Jersey is one of the country’s most prosperous states, yet it is well documented that an extraordinary wealth gap exists between Black and white residents in the state. How did this happen? What are the day-to-day impacts on the Black community of this disparity? And what challenges do members of the community face as they try to build wealth and achieve economic equity?
NEW JERSEY STATE

