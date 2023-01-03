Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Paycheck for Residents in New Jersey from ANCHOR Program is Now Open for Applications!
New Jersey residents’ deadline for applications will be at the end of the month, this will support them thru cash this year. The ANCHOR, also known as the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is now open for applications from homeowners until the 31st of January in the Garden State. $1,500 amount of money will be given to homeowners if their yearly income is less than or equal to $150,000. $1,000 if their yearly income is more than $150,000, as attested by the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted
Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
njfuture.org
New NJDEP Watershed Improvement Plan Requirement and What This Means for Municipalities
In our highly developed state, upgrading and retrofitting New Jersey’s stormwater infrastructure and reducing impervious cover is a key way to address nonpoint source pollution. It is estimated that up to 60% of the State’s existing water pollution is attributable to stormwater and nonpoint sources of pollution. Stormwater best management practices (BMPs), including green infrastructure, are an integral part of improving the quality of New Jersey’s lakes, rivers, streams, and bays, and reducing dangerous flooding events worsened by climate change.
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
njbmagazine.com
NJ Patient Safety Initiative Averted 600 Maternal Deaths and 10k C-sections
New Jersey’s birthing hospitals have reduced birth complications and C-section rates under a statewide patient safety initiative led by the New Jersey Hospital Association. Their collaborative efforts have reduced maternal morbidity and mortality and averted more than 10,000 C-sections over a five-year period. Those are among the key accomplishments...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients Now Get $50 Minimum Per Month
New Jersey residents who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting an increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum SNAP benefit now rising to $50 per month. The increase in SNAP benefits was included in a bill passed late last year by...
Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?
Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
If N.J. can’t send jobless checks, give premiums back to workers | Letters
I just read about the woman who was owed $18,000 in unemployments benefits by the State of New Jersey in an article last month by Karen Price Mueller. That’s just pathetic. And even though Dana Chibbaro is “finally” getting her money, her credit and savings are shot. Just like mine.
Former N.J. official admits defrauding health care fund of millions of dollars
The former manager of a publicly-funded state program and a woman who aided him admitted Wednesday that they defrauded it of more than $4.5 million, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Harry Pizutelli, 64, of Edison, and Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey now requires individual, small business plans to cover abortion care
New Jersey has become the eighth state to require state-regulated health plans to cover abortion services. The coverage requirement began Jan. 1 for the individual and small employer markets, with larger employers being required later in 2023, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the state's insurance department. The...
njbmagazine.com
AT&T Foundation Grants Help Close the Digital Divide in NJ
The AT&T Foundation has granted $215,000 to organizations across the state in 2022 as part of AT&T’s nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide and support student success. The company also is working with local libraries and other nonprofit organizations in the state to offer digital literacy programs and refurbished computers for students.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation establishing first in the nation K-12 information literacy education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed legislation (S588) establishing the requirement of K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. The signing of this bipartisan legislation reaffirms the Governor’s commitment to leading the nation in public education while preparing students...
NJ Food Stamps Benefits Going Up: Are You Eligible?
New Jerseyans who receive food assistance through the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are getting at least a 15% increase in benefits starting this month, with the minimum monthly SNAP benefit rising to $50. The New Jersey Department of Human Services reports the increase was included in recently signed...
NJ Business Beat special edition — New Jersey’s racial wealth divide: Jan. 2, 2023
In this special edition of NJ Business Beat, we take a deep dive into the economic inequities that exist for New Jersey’s Black community. New Jersey is one of the country’s most prosperous states, yet it is well documented that an extraordinary wealth gap exists between Black and white residents in the state. How did this happen? What are the day-to-day impacts on the Black community of this disparity? And what challenges do members of the community face as they try to build wealth and achieve economic equity?
Hunger Soaring in NJ Because of Inflation, Aid Cuts, Report Finds
What a difference a year makes. The number of people without enough food in New Jersey spiked by 89% between a one-week period in October 2021 and one-week period in October 2022, according to a report released by the nonprofit Hunger Free America. Based on an analysis of federal data,...
roi-nj.com
Dramatic rise in rents shows North Jersey still is woefully short on multifamily units
About all those multifamily housing starts in Jersey City and along the Gold Coast … soaring rents show just how much they are needed. According to the end-of-the-year National Rent Report by Zumper, rents in Jersey City increased nearly 50% in 2022, thanks to a shortage of units in New York City.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
Gov. Murphy signs mandate for insurance companies to fund abortion care
Some health insurers in New Jersey are now required by state law to fully pay for abortion care, as part of the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act. New Jersey is the 8th state to mandate abortion access for health insurance providers.
N.J. implements new rules targeting power plants
The new regulations target power plants seeking permits, renewals, or expansions in “overburdened communities." The post N.J. implements new rules targeting power plants appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
