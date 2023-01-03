Read full article on original website
Casa Garcia’s Plans to Significantly Expand its Pflugerville Location
In total, the filing lists that the restaurant will eventually take up 7,200 square feet as it undergoes construction for “interior finish out in an existing shell building” through the course of 2023.
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai now offering Hawaiian, Thai cuisine in Cedar Park
Located on N. Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai offers a variety of Hawaiian and Thai cuisine options. (Courtesy Pexels) Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai opened its second Cedar Park location on Jan. 1. The restaurant offers mostly Hawaiian cuisine with Thai options available, owner Gajana...
Eater
Two Austin Burger Spots Closed, One With Vegan Patties and the Other With Sliders
Two Austin burger spots have closed or are closing permanently this winter: vegan burger restaurant and food truck Plow Burger and slider pop-up-turned-physical spot Fat City Stacks. Plow Burger already closed its shared physical space with Buzz Mill and also-vegan spot Brunch Bird on 1209 East Seventh Street in East...
Eater
New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon
A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
Eater
Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle
New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name
52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
fox7austin.com
Stubb's BBQ offering live music, deals during Free Week
Free Week is an Austin tradition. Starting Thursday night, the Red River Cultural District will be offering free live music shows and great deals, including Stubb's BBQ.
Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos
While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
hotelbusiness.com
HEI assumes management of Austin Southpark Hotel
HEI Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of the 312-room Austin Southpark Hotel. Owned by L+R Hotels, the property is located in South Austin. “With L+ R’s recent acquisition of the hotel and their vision for a comprehensive renovation, HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to establish the hotel as one of the city’s premier lodging experiences,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO/managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts.
Sephora to open Mueller location
The new Mueller location Sephora will open in spring or summer of 2023. (Courtesy Sephora) Make-up and skincare retailer Sephora will open a new location in the Mueller neighborhood, a company representative confirmed. The location will replace Rue 21 at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 420, Austin. Rue 21 closed...
The Great British Baking Company opens in downtown Dripping Springs, offers traditional British goods
The Great British Baking Company offers traditional baked British goods such as sausage rolls, scotch eggs and sticky toffee pudding. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Locally-owned bakery The Great British Baking Company opened Dec. 14 in downtown Dripping Springs at 104 W. Mercer St. and offers traditional British pastries and goods. The bakery is owned by father and son Andrew and Johnty Scriven, who are originally from Yorkshire, England. The family has resided in Dripping Springs for two years and came up with the idea for the bakery about a year ago.
Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more
The local health food store offers a variety of nutritional food options such as protein shakes, energizing teas filled with vitamins and other snacks. (Courtesy Northside Nutrition) Northside Nutrition, a local health food store, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 3. The health food store offers protein shakes, energizing "loaded...
River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels
The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
Thai-inspired food truck DIBDEE relocating to Willie's Joint Bar & Grill
DIBDEE will reopen sometime in January at Willie's Joint Bar & Grill, located at 824 Main St., Buda. (Courtesy DIBDEE) DIBDEE food truck, located at 400 Main St., Buda, closed in late December and will reopen at Willie's Joint Bar & Grill, 824 Main St., Buda, in a more permanent fixture sometime in January. The food truck will stay at its original location and will become the new home for Gotji's Kitchen, another food truck by the same owners.
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
Tabula Rasa Day Spa now offering new services after name change
Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. (Courtesy Tabula Rasa Day Spa) Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. Located at 555 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. E-208, Round Rock, Billingsley's spa offers lash tinting, lifting and extension services, facials, sugar wax hair removal and body contouring services. 512-567-8329.
ROUNDUP: 10 local eateries featured in New Braunfels in 2022
Becky Wiggins (fourth from right) and Scott Rouhselang (sixth from left) work with their staff at McAdoo's. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2022 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the restaurants Community Impact featured in the New Braunfels area that might lead to a new favorite local eatery.
Dollar retail shop Miss A offers affordable beauty products at Lakeline Mall
Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in December at Lakeline Mall. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Dollar beauty store Miss A opened Dec. 29 at Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park. With a range of nail care accessories, makeup, and bath and body products, Miss A offers a wide selection of beauty items for less than $2 each.
