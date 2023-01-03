ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin

Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New Casual Mexican Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Opens on South Lamar Soon

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard starting on Friday, January 6, 2023. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on regional Mexican fare, including tacos with Guerrero-style barbacoa, Mexico City suadero, and Jalisco-style birria, among others, all with handmade tortillas — flour and both yellow and blue corn — made using techniques and recipes from chef/operating partner Roberto Campos’s grandmother. Then there will be dishes like tortas, papas rellenos, meat and veggie-filled bowls, and sides like fried cauliflower, queso, beans, and more. For drinks, there will be aguas frescas, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, rum, and Mexican beers.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Relocated New American Restaurant Closed in the Triangle

New American restaurant Provision Dining House closed up in the Triangle, according to its website. This seems to have happened sometime in the fall of 2022, potentially in November or December. The restaurant had relocated to Triangle address of 4600 West Guadalupe Street — taking over a former Maudie’s space — in June of 2022. Before that, it originally opened in the Quarry in October 2019 but closed in June 2020 because of the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name

52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos

While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
hotelbusiness.com

HEI assumes management of Austin Southpark Hotel

HEI Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of the 312-room Austin Southpark Hotel. Owned by L+R Hotels, the property is located in South Austin. “With L+ R’s recent acquisition of the hotel and their vision for a comprehensive renovation, HEI’s management platform and repositioning skills will help to establish the hotel as one of the city’s premier lodging experiences,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO/managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sephora to open Mueller location

The new Mueller location Sephora will open in spring or summer of 2023. (Courtesy Sephora) Make-up and skincare retailer Sephora will open a new location in the Mueller neighborhood, a company representative confirmed. The location will replace Rue 21 at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 420, Austin. Rue 21 closed...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Great British Baking Company opens in downtown Dripping Springs, offers traditional British goods

The Great British Baking Company offers traditional baked British goods such as sausage rolls, scotch eggs and sticky toffee pudding. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Locally-owned bakery The Great British Baking Company opened Dec. 14 in downtown Dripping Springs at 104 W. Mercer St. and offers traditional British pastries and goods. The bakery is owned by father and son Andrew and Johnty Scriven, who are originally from Yorkshire, England. The family has resided in Dripping Springs for two years and came up with the idea for the bakery about a year ago.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park-based health food store, Northside Nutrition now offering energizing teas, smoothie bowls, plus more

The local health food store offers a variety of nutritional food options such as protein shakes, energizing teas filled with vitamins and other snacks. (Courtesy Northside Nutrition) Northside Nutrition, a local health food store, opened in Cedar Park on Dec. 3. The health food store offers protein shakes, energizing "loaded...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels

The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Thai-inspired food truck DIBDEE relocating to Willie's Joint Bar & Grill

DIBDEE will reopen sometime in January at Willie's Joint Bar & Grill, located at 824 Main St., Buda. (Courtesy DIBDEE) DIBDEE food truck, located at 400 Main St., Buda, closed in late December and will reopen at Willie's Joint Bar & Grill, 824 Main St., Buda, in a more permanent fixture sometime in January. The food truck will stay at its original location and will become the new home for Gotji's Kitchen, another food truck by the same owners.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tabula Rasa Day Spa now offering new services after name change

Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. (Courtesy Tabula Rasa Day Spa) Tabula Rasa Body Contouring reopened Oct. 13 under a new name, Tabula Rasa Day Spa, offering new services from owner Robin Billingsley. Located at 555 Round Rock West Drive, Ste. E-208, Round Rock, Billingsley's spa offers lash tinting, lifting and extension services, facials, sugar wax hair removal and body contouring services. 512-567-8329.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

