Fort Wayne, IN

whatzup.com

Loveseat! getting more comfortable

Local alternative quartet Loveseat! are on the go. Formed about a year ago, the group has not shied away from breaking the mold. They will celebrate the streaming release of their EP, Let’s Go, with a show at The Brass Rail on Jan. 12 which kicks off a nine-date tour that will take them as far away as Chattanooga, Tennessee.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Community remembers trailblazing drag queen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailblazer. A force of nature. Giving heart. Wicked sense of humor. All around amazing person. That’s how Branden “Della Licious” Blaettner remembers his friend and mentor Charles “Tula” Miller. Miller, 83, died Monday after a prolonged illness. “It was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Fort Wayne

Founded over 200 years ago in 1794 as a strategic military fort, Fort Wayne today is an excellent place to live in the Midwest. A major education and economic hub in Indiana and the state’s second-largest city, there’s no shortage of things to do in Fort Wayne for locals and visitors.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses

AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
AKRON, IN
WANE-TV

15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
ANGOLA, IN
westbendnews.net

Payne Resident Loses Home in Fire Just Prior to the Holiday

Late in the evening of December 23, 2022 a devastating house fire in Payne, OH resulted in the total loss for Paulding County resident, Dennis Stabler. Due to the high winds and sub-zero temperature, fire departments were unable to put the fire out, leading him to lose his home and everything inside. Thankfully he and his dogs were able to make it out safely. A volunteer fireman also sustained a leg injury from a fall.
PAYNE, OH
963xke.com

Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters battle house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department FWFD) battled a house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side Wednesday. Numerous fire trucks and police officer were at a house in the 4200 block of Hoagland Avenue near Lexington Avenue as first responders worked to quell the fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Child, two adults, and dogs make it out of house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two adults and one child were not hurt when a fire broke out in their Wabash Avenue home. Crews were called around 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday to 1144 Wabash Avenue on reports of a possible structure fire. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN

