Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after damaging a store in Gainesville and hitting someone inside on the night of January 7th. Gainesville Police officers say 40-year-old Shaheerah Jenkins was throwing items at the “Food Max” on East University Avenue. Witnesses say she then pulled...
Suspect in custody after deadly overnight stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla — Reports from the Clay County Sheriffs Office state that officers are investigating the circumstances of a stabbing incident involving two individuals at the Stay Suites. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched at 3:36 a.m. and found a deceased victim on scene....
WCJB
2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
Palatka Police Department make an arrest in December, 2022 shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — On Dec. 29, 2022, members of the Palatka Police Department were called out to the area of N. 21st St. and Bronson Street. Calls came in to report that a person was shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officers arrived, they found an...
WCJB
Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the Bellechase neighborhood at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they saw a Ford Escape and a Hyundai Tucson with their hoods engulfed in flames parked between homes but not threatening the structures.
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses react to possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at around 2:30 am. They found a fire on the first floor and quickly noticed there was more to the incident. “I heard sirens and engines and they seemed very close,” shared witness Susan Paez.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
alachuachronicle.com
BREAKING: GPD K-9 handlers moving to patrol while the department evaluates how the dogs will be deployed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As of midnight on January 9, Gainesville Police Department’s (GPD) K-9 handlers will be reassigned to patrol shifts; it is unclear whether the dogs will be available for deployment. Following the resignation of Charles Owens as supervisor of the K-9 unit, GPD no longer has...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
WCJB
Bradford County SWAT team arrests man near Melrose during standoff
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took hours of negotiations for SWAT team members to arrest a man accused of assaulting a delivery driver after he barricaded himself in a home and held people against their will inside. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials say on Wednesday night, Ryan Newell committed aggravated...
WCJB
Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning and killing three cats and one dog with antifreeze
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a home on SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon,. This was after pet owners said their cat started seizing and may have been poisoned and their dog experienced the same symptoms and died in October.
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
Comments / 0