Gainesville, FL

WCJB

A Gainesville woman is charged with felony battery and trespassing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after damaging a store in Gainesville and hitting someone inside on the night of January 7th. Gainesville Police officers say 40-year-old Shaheerah Jenkins was throwing items at the “Food Max” on East University Avenue. Witnesses say she then pulled...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the Bellechase neighborhood at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they saw a Ford Escape and a Hyundai Tucson with their hoods engulfed in flames parked between homes but not threatening the structures.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County SWAT team arrests man near Melrose during standoff

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took hours of negotiations for SWAT team members to arrest a man accused of assaulting a delivery driver after he barricaded himself in a home and held people against their will inside. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials say on Wednesday night, Ryan Newell committed aggravated...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

