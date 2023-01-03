ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Distillery’s Rye Ranks Among Top 10 New Whiskeys to Try This Year

By John Fey
 2 days ago
Image via Dad's Hat

A creation of one of Bucks County’s most popular distilleries has ranked among the top new whiskeys to try this new year. Christopher Osburn wrote about the drink for Men’s Journal.

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye, located at 925 Canal Street, Building #4, in Bristol, recently made the list for the Top 10 whiskeys to try this year. Their signature Pennsylvania Vermouth Finish Rye ranked #2 out of 10 for the best new whiskeys from across the world.

The distillery offers a variety of Pennsylvania rye-style whiskeys, including one finished in port wine barrels, a “straight” bonded rye whiskey, and a “Pre-Prohibition Style” whiskey, which is aged a minimum of four years.

One of Bucks County’s most well-known creators of quality spirits, the distillery is just one of many local businesses to bring the area’s name into the global sphere of best businesses and products.

Read more about the Bristol distillery’s creation in Men’s Journal.

