Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan and more will present at 80th Golden Globe Awards

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
It looks like celebrities are showing up to the Golden Globes after all. The controversial Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed Tuesday its first round of presenters for the 80th annual event on January 10.

Presenters will include Jamie Lee Curtis, Blonde's Ana De Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

Also taking to the podium will be SNL veteran Ana Gasteyer, Euphoria Emmy winner Colman Domingo, Pose Emmy winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, comedienne Nicole Byer and Dahmer: Monster's Niecy Nash-Betts.

Additional presenters will be announced later this week, the organization explains.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the event airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock will be the first to have celebrities since the HFPA weathered accusations of racism and "unethical conduct," as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The controversy caused NBC to part ways with the HFPA; previous winner Tom Cruise to return his three trophies; and others, including Scarlett Johansson, to publicly flame the organization.

Last year's event went un-televised, and no stars showed up.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

