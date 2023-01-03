Politicans on Board of Bucks County Commissioners Launch Reelection Campaigns

Image via Diane Marseglia for Bucks County Commissioner

The commissioners are looking to remain in their current positions.

Two Bucks County politicians have announced their intentions of running to keep their current positions on the Commissioners board. Damon C. Williams wrote about the campaigns in The Intelligencer.

Bucks County Commission Chair Bob Harvie and Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, both Democrats, have launched their reelection campaigns for 2023. The primary municipal election is scheduled to take place on May 16, while the general municipal election will be held on November 7.

Harvie won his run for the Board of Bucks County Commissioners in November 2019 and was named chair of the board on Jan. 5, 2022. Ellis-Marseglia was first elected in November 2007 and began her fourth term on the Board of Commissioners in January 2020. She became chair of the commissioners when the Democrats won control of the county government for the first time in decades three years ago.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, chair of the Bucks County Democratic Committee, praised the pair’s efforts as elected officials and promised to support them in the future.

“(Harvie and Ellis-Marseglia) are motivated by working to help people and that’s why they ran initially, and that’s what they do on a day-to-day basis, and that’s why they’re running for reelection, and I think their record speaks to that,” said Santarsiero.

Gene DiGirolamo, the lone Republican on the board, is yet to announce his reelection plans.

