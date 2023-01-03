ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

WSYX ABC6

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

63-year-old man injured in Milo-Grogan shooting, suspect charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. Police were called to the 900 block of Leona Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 63-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Victim dies minutes after being shot at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the lookout for a gold Infiniti after a person was shot dead at a gas station Monday night. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that police were called to the Shell gas station at 4431 Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Upper Sandusky machete killing was 'random,' court documents say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was "little relationship" between the woman and the man accused of killing her with a machete at a Dollar Tree store, a prosecutor wrote Tuesday. Court documents filed in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court shed light on the crime that has shaken the small town...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

66-year-old man killed in Pike County two-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pike County on Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened on State Route 32 near Tipton Lake. Just before 11 p.m., Kendall Scaggs, 61, was driving west in a Volvo Backhoe. Hal Smith,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found at Rumpke facility near north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A body was found at a Rumpke facility near the north side Thursday morning, according to police. Columbus police and firefighters responded to the Rumpke recycling facility on Fields Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. According to a source familiar with the investigation, 'the body is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

13-year-old boy missing from Union Township found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: The Ross County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Darius Lester has been found safe. Officials said his last known area was near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area. Lester was last seen wearing Minecraft pajamas and black glasses. He is described as 4' 8"...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Inmate charged after deadly assault in Marion jail

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — A Blacklick man is facing charges after the death of an inmate at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. Marion Police responded to the facility at 7:33 a.m. on Jan. 2 on a report of a serious injury that happened inside the jail. Greg Bunker,...
MARION, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in crash near Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man riding a motorcycle died after he collided with another vehicle near Hilliard. Columbus police said the crash happened around 5:18 p.m. on Monday. Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., 33, of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Hilliard Rome Road just north of Roberts Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purple street lights in Columbus: Pretty or problematic?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faulty LED lights are putting a colorful twist on a typical street light. City of Columbus leaders said they know of 25 street lights that have turned purple, and they're located on Valleyview Drive near Hague Avenue in west Columbus. The lights leave their reflections...
COLUMBUS, OH

