FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
The Amazing Home Tour: Malik visits decked out O'Fallon home
ST. LOUIS — This perfect home is an entertainers dream with no inch of the spacious property left untouched with some type of bell or whistle. For more information you can reach out to Real Estate Advisor Brittney Harris brittney@brittneyharrisliving.com.
KSDK
St. Louis native becomes victim to thieves upon moving back home
Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul. This happened as soon as they arrived in the city.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
edglentoday.com
'A True Pillar Of The Community:’ Legendary Realtor/Community Activist Paul Lauschke Jr. Dies
ALTON - Paul Lauschke Jr., a legendary Realtor/community activist, and a family man died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 88. One of his sons, David Lauschke, said late Wednesday afternoon Paul had suffered from heart issues in the last months of his life. Paul was...
advantagenews.com
Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday
A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Announces First Baby of 2023 Born at the Women and Infants Center
O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital proudly welcomed Emma Espinoza as the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 to Nancy Gonzalez and Daniel Espinoza of Fairview Heights, Ill. She was born at 9:30 a.m. on January 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center; weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz. and is 20.5 inches long.
edglentoday.com
Wall To Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings In Edwardsville Has Ribbon Cutting, Off To Solid Start
EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall. “My...
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
KMOV
Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville's Ethan Kleinheider Earns Master's Degree From Rockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, MO. - Rockhurst University awarded close to 300 degrees at its winter commencement ceremony, held Dec. 11, 2022, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in downtown Kansas City. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Grab some donuts from the Old Town Donut shop. There are two locations, one is in Florissant and is open 24/7. The other location is in Cottleville, in St. Charles County. That location is open every day from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
edglentoday.com
IMerge Community Center Has Big Grand Opening Night With Strong Attendance
ALTON - The New iMerge Community Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for youth, is off and running in strong fashion after a large turnout on Friday night at 200 W. Third St. in Alton. IMerge is the name for the new operators of the old Riverbender Community Center. “I was very...
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
