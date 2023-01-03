ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, IL

advantagenews.com

Alton Hit n Run to reopen Saturday

A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
ALTON, IL
laduenews.com

Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KMOV

Seasonal pop-up bar coming to Eckert’s this January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eckert’s, the family apple farm in Belleville, has announced it’s first ever pop-up bar for the winter season. The Cozy Cider Cabin is coming on January 12th, and is part of Eckert’s new lineup of events utilizing their new Cider Shed. The pop-up bar will feature new specialty food and drink menus, as well as the Eckert’s standard Cider shed selection. It cost $5 to make a reservation, of which all proceeds will be donated to Heat Up St. Louis, an organization that assists low-income families in paying their energy bills during the winter months.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

ST. CHARLES, COUNTY, Mo. – Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Grab some donuts from the Old Town Donut shop. There are two locations, one is in Florissant and is open 24/7. The other location is in Cottleville, in St. Charles County. That location is open every day from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
FLORISSANT, MO
St. Louis American

A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis

Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

