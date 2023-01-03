ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

JOHN HOOD: New North Carolina law properly checks Gov. Roy Cooper’s power

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSfGE_0k24e2GU00

RALEIGH — When COVID-19 first struck North Carolina nearly three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper responded with a series of executive orders that closed or limited the operations of schools, businesses, public amenities, and even churches. Cooper’s attempt to regulate worship services didn’t survive legal challenge, but most of his other pandemic policies stayed in place for quite a long time — and were often stricter than the policies enforced in nearby states.

You may believe the governor’s approach was wise. You’d have some evidence for your belief. COVID deaths per capita have been lower in North Carolina than in, say, South Carolina or Tennessee. And while the state’s economy took a huge hit during 2020, it bounced back quickly. Since the beginning of 2020, North Carolina’s economy has grown by an average inflation-adjusted rate of 2.8%, higher than the Southeastern average of 2.1%.

On the other hand, you may believe Cooper’s approach was unwise. You’d have some evidence for your belief, as well. Careful studies haven’t found a strong effect of stringent regulation on the course of the disease. There are big differences in death rates across the states, to be sure, but they are better explained by vaccination rates as well as longstanding differences in such risk factors as age and obesity.

According to the most-recent data I can find, published in early December, North Carolina ranks 29th in risk-adjusted COVID deaths, with 308 deaths per 100,000 residents. Florida, which under Gov. Ron DeSantis was notably less restrictive during the pandemic, actually ranks better at 31st, with 299 deaths per 100,000. The annual growth rate of its economy, 3.8% since the start of 2020, far surpasses our own.

I could spend the rest of this column presenting more evidence for or against the proposition that Roy Cooper struck the right balance. But I won’t. Regardless of which policy choice was best, it was never legitimate for any one person to decide the question.

Cooper is our duly elected governor, yes. He possesses a few powers enumerated by North Carolina’s constitution. Much of his authority only exists, however, because the General Assembly has delegated certain tasks to his office.

Among those are the powers to declare emergencies and quarantine sick people during pandemics. When the Cooper administration issued its initial executive orders in March 2020, it stretched the language of the preexisting Emergency Management Act far beyond the breaking point. Cooper failed to seek approval from the majority of the statewide executives who form the Council of State, as the statute clearly required. He also failed to employ any reasonable definition of “emergency,” in effect claiming that a governor could declare a perpetual emergency and wield “temporary” powers for an indefinite period.

Thanks to language included in a subsequent budget bill, which Cooper felt compelled to sign for other reasons, the Emergency Management Act has finally been rewritten to clarify these matters — and to restore proper checks and balances in North Carolina government.

For example, any statewide emergency declared by a governor will now automatically expire in 30 days unless extended by a majority vote of the Council of State. If a member fails to vote, that’s counted as an affirmation, which strikes me as reasonable. After 60 days, the emergency will expire unless extended by an act of the General Assembly. That’s reasonable, as well. Remember: all authority to enact public-health regulations ultimately derives from the legislature. Some of that power is delegated to the executive branch during an emerging crisis, when convening the General Assembly would be impractical, but that delegation was never meant to be — and under the rule of law cannot be — more than a temporary expedient.

To restore constitutional governance here is not necessarily to settle the question of whether Roy Cooper chose the right COVID policy. Perhaps North Carolina’s other elected officials would have gone along with his approach. It was Cooper’s legal role to seek to persuade them, not to shove them aside.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'

A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Reform needed in electoral process

Our president wants to change up the presidential selection process by moving the first primary from Iowa to South Carolina, claiming the Palmetto state is more representative of the rest of the country. President Biden is nibbling at the edges of a very important issue however his solution doesn’t address larger problems. If there’s anything we learned from November’s election it is that our electoral process needs widescale reform.
IOWA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Were The Most Diverse Cities And Towns In North Carolina In The Year 2022

Diversity is an integral part of our society. But let’s face it, some places are more diverse than others. So if diversity is a priority for you in choosing a place to settle down then you will want to keep reading. The researchers at HomeSnacks.com ranked all 138 cities and towns in North Carolina by using Census data from the 2016-2020 American Community Survey data from the US Census. Using this data the researchers calculated the HHI for each city. They did this by finding the racial breakdown of a city in percentage, squaring them, and then adding the squares together. This left us with scores ranging from 2,854 to 9,408. From there they ranked each city based on the HHI with a lower score being more diverse than a high one. And that brings us to the most diverse cities and towns in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Practical Insights on Early-Stage Eminent Domain Cases

When I started with the Attorney General’s office representing the NCDOT (NC Department of Transportation) in eminent domain cases, I had nearly a decade of litigation experience, but it felt like a whole new world. Eminent domain cases proceed unlike any other kind of litigation, and attorneys are often confused by the process and unsure how to counsel their clients. Here, I offer three practical insights related to the early stages of an eminent domain taking, which might help attorneys encountering these issues for the first time.
northcarolina.edu

Statements on the passing of former University of North Carolina System President Molly Corbett Broad

Broad, who served as president of the System from 1997 through 2005, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. “Molly Corbett Broad was a trailblazer and a visionary. She came to North Carolina at a pivotal moment for our public universities, laying the groundwork for growth and progress across our state. She oversaw a historic $3.1 billion higher education bond and created the state’s first need-based scholarship program, opening the doors of higher education to far more North Carolina students.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid

Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
newsfromthestates.com

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022

Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy