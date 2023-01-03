Read full article on original website
Weather Minute for January 3, 2023
This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a cloudy sky and rainfall. It will also be very foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties until 9:00 AM. Give yourself extra time to commute.
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Families displaced after an apartment building fire in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed by an early morning fire. According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the […]
Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Get free winter clothing in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you’re in need of a pair of gloves, a hat or any other winter gear, the YWCA in Cambria County has you covered. On Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Cuddles for Kids organization will be holding a winter gear giveaway. The YWCA is located at 526 Somerset […]
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Grant from Firehouse Subs leads to new equipment for Windber Fire Department
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Windber Fire Department kicked off the new year by receiving new equipment designed to help reduce the increased risk of cancer firefighters face. The new set of bunker gear comes from a $24,925 grant that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave to the Somerset County fire department. A reveal from […]
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
Chef Janet’s ham & sage muffin sandwiches
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our favorite southern chef, Chef Janet stops by to teach us how to make ham and sage muffin sandwiches. Originally Janet used country ham in this recipe, but since it can be difficult to find, she says an easy substitution like Canadian bacon or pork bacon would work fine. The muffins can be assembled pretty easily with a few simple ingredients. And of course, no Chef Janet recipe is safe from butter!
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
Visiting Headache Hill in Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County
I always love visiting new state parks, so I was excited when I finally had a chance to spend some time in Prince Gallitzin State Park in northern Cambria County, PA. And, while there are many fantastic spots to check out in this park, one of the best I uncovered during my visit is Headache Hill.
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
State College
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda
A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
Monroeville considers ordinance to prohibit feeding wild animals
Monroeville Council plans to vote Jan. 10 on an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of wild animals and provides penalties for violations. “This was something that came about for a couple of reasons, but what was really the genesis of it was that we had a coyote attack a pet, a dog, which led to discussions with the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” Mayor Nick Gresock said during council’s agenda-setting meeting on Tuesday.
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
Hit and run in Bedford County
Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to […]
