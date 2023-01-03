ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has Some Of The Top Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTkmH_0k24dgKO00
Photo: Getty Images

It's easy to make New Year's resolutions , but it's hard to keep them. We all start out with the best intentions, but sometimes life gets in the way and the motivation is lost.

WalletHub determined 2023's best and worst cities for keeping your New Year's resolutions . The website states, "To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2023, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement."

According to the list, Texas has two of the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions . Austin came in at number nine on the list. The city was 15th overall for school and work resolutions and 30th overall for financial resolutions.

Plano landed at number 11 on the list. It was seventh overall for bad-habit resolutions, ninth overall for financial resolutions, and 10th overall for health resolutions.

Here are the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2023:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Overland Park, KS
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Fremont, CA
  8. San Diego, CA
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Orlando, FL
  11. Plano, TX
  12. San Jose, CA
  13. Madison, WI
  14. Columbia, MD
  15. Atlanta, GA
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Portland, OR
  18. Huntingdon Beach, CA
  19. Tampa, FL
  20. Honolulu, HI

Check out the full list of 2023's best and worst cities for keeping New Year's resolutions on WalletHub's website .

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis

Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
FLORIDA STATE
LoneStar 92

God Bless Texas – Some Crazy Things We Can Legally Own In Texas

I love Texas, always have, and it's partly because of cool things like this that absolutely set Texas apart. Texas has always had a very special, shall we say, attitude. There's a strong sense of independence, along with a fierce, "common sense" approach to things and a great, "don't tell me what to do and I won't tell you what to do either" vibe.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge

Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?

TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy