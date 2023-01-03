In the two decades since The Mummy reboot starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the action-adventure reboot has become even more popular, and it was a huge hit at the time too. Film fans who were young when the two movies were released are now adults that have a lot of nostalgia for them. The two movies, and the third film that arrived later and didn't feature Weisz, are staples of online film fandom and now they all have a new streaming home. Anyone eager to watch The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, via a streaming service have one choice now, Hulu, which began streaming all three titles at the start of the month.

1 DAY AGO