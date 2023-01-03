Read full article on original website
National Treasure: Edge of History Complicates the Nicolas Cage Movies, To Thrilling Results
When rebooting a beloved piece of IP, one must walk a tightrope between recycling old tropes and reframing them for a new audience. While some extensions fail to strike the right balance between old and new (Criminal Minds: Evolution chief among them), others, like AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, succeed by making the subtext of existing projects text, a decision that expands the world of the show while remaining true to its characters.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Teaches ‘The Old Way’ of Western Violence in Exclusive Clip
Collider can exclusively share a new clip for The Old Way, the first Western in Nicolas Cage’s prolific career. The film stars Cage as a former gunslinger who’s forced to return to his old violent ways and brings his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) along for the ride. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Polygon
Thank the dark lord that Renfield gives us Nic Cage as Dracula
Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage starred in Vampire’s Kiss, about a man who goes off the deep end after believing he’s been transformed into a vampire. The movie is awful, but it made for some incredible memes because Cage went hard. The faces... so many faces. But it was a just taste of what could be; imagine if the baroque actor played an actual vampire?
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
Radio Silence filmmakers say new Escape From New York film will not be a remake
When EW recently spoke to the Radio Silence filmmaking collective of Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and Chad Villella about their upcoming Scream VI, the latest entry in the Scream horror franchise, we couldn't resist asking the trio about their involvement in another famous genre property: Escape From New York. In...
WATCH: Nicolas Cage Plays a Gunslinger with a Paternal Side in a New Clip from His Upcoming Western ‘The Old Way’
Nicolas Cage landed his first film role with the 1981 made-for-TV movie The Best of Times. Since then, moviegoers have watched Cage take on a long and ever-growing list of genres. His action movies helped him become a box office draw in the 90s. However, in recent years, we’ve seen him take on several horror flicks like Color Out of Space and Willy’s Wonderland. Last year, we saw Cage take on his first western. Later this year, we’ll see him return to the genre.
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
ComicBook
Brendan Fraser Mummy Movies Have New Streaming Home
In the two decades since The Mummy reboot starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the action-adventure reboot has become even more popular, and it was a huge hit at the time too. Film fans who were young when the two movies were released are now adults that have a lot of nostalgia for them. The two movies, and the third film that arrived later and didn't feature Weisz, are staples of online film fandom and now they all have a new streaming home. Anyone eager to watch The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, via a streaming service have one choice now, Hulu, which began streaming all three titles at the start of the month.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Nicholas Hoult Wants to Quit Being Henchman for Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’ Trailer
Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult have a vampiric relationship that is sucking the life out of Dracula’s henchman in the first trailer for Renfield. Universal dropped the nearly two-and-a-half-minute first look at the upcoming horror comedy Thursday, teasing the complicated — and exhausting — dynamic between Cage’s Dracula and Hoult’s henchman. Being at the beck-and-call of Dracula is demanding, and as those expectations — for the blood of nuns and cheerleaders — goes on and on, Hoult’s vampire lackey Renfield questions whether this is still the job for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterLive-Action 'Barbie' Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed'65' Trailer Pits...
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Was Highest-Selling Home Entertainment Title in UK for 2022
Top Gun: Maverick was not just a massive success at the box office, but has turned into one of the year's biggest home video releases, as well. The film, which is currently the top-grossing movie of 2022 (although it's likely to be unseated by Avatar: The Way of Water soon), also set a record as the biggest opening-week sales in the history of digital movies, according to numbers by Fandango. These numbers reflect not just enthusiasm for the movie, but the idea that blockbuster movies that get a physical release can still have a decent sell-through life. Now, Deadline is reporting that Maverick was the highest-selling home entertainment title in the UK last year.
NME
Watch the first official trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’
The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – you can watch it above. The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot. Moving the action out of the woods and...
Sundance: Stephen Curry Doc, John Carney Movie Added to Schedule
The Sundance Film Festival has announced five new world premieres joining the 2023 lineup, including the documentary about NBA superstar Stephen Curry and the latest feature from Once director John Carney. Beyond Utopia (U.S. Doc Competition), Earth Mama (Premieres), Flora and Son (Premieres), Past Lives (Premieres) and Stephen Curry: Underrated (Special Screening) are all heading to Park City. The films join a previously announced schedule that includes the new Nicole Holofcener movie, Davis Guggenheim’s Michael J. Fox doc and Anne Hathaway drama Eileen. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Sets Festival's First South Asian Lodge With Nonprofit 1497 (Exclusive)Sundance Sets Official...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director upgrading to features with the remake of a classic monster movie
It’s a common Marvel Studios practice to give the directorial reins to lesser-known filmmakers, but in the case of Werewolf by Night, they opted to go for a tried-and-true name in the world of franchise fare. The twist? The person in question was Michael Giacchino, the Oscar-winning composer known for his work on Up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
