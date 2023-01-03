BOSTON - The Boston Bruins unveiled today, January 2, during the live broadcast of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Fenway Park, the commemorative logo and key initiatives for the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration in 2023-24. The Bruins have unveiled a new commemorative logo for the Centennial celebration that pays homage to the franchise's storied past. The Bruins Centennial logo was designed to reflect the club's brand identity from the early 1920s, incorporating the familiar arc and rectangle shape that was first seen on the team's inaugural season sweater, and later reappeared as an alternate in the 2000s. Inside of the Centennial crest is the iconic Bruins bear, the club's oldest brand identifier, in a remastered and redrawn style that incorporates "Bruins brown" as a new primary color to complement the traditional black and gold palette. The varsity-style "100" typography inside of the bear is a nod to retro styling, harkening back to pennants and programs from yesteryear. The typography used within the mark is a hand-drawn adaption of the club's iconic nameplate artwork, and will be featured in Centennial wordmarks and supplemental creative throughout the celebration.

