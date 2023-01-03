Read full article on original website
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
After an impressive start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tailspin and finished 2022 on the sourest of notes with a disastrous 1-8-1 record over the last 10 games. It’s a stretch reminiscent of last year when the team was far too easy to play against most nights and which has suddenly made them one of the frontrunners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Prospect Alex Vlasic to Return 3 Weeks Early From Fractured Fibula
Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Vlasic expects to return from a fractured fibula this weekend for the Rockford IceHogs against the Iowa Wild, reports Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times. Vlasic, a 2019 second-round pick, will return three weeks ahead of schedule from the six-week timeline the IceHogs announced on Dec....
Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making
The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Start time of Eagles versus Giants regular-season finale announced
For most of the regular season, we’ve all adopted the ‘one game at a time’ approach. Yet still, whenever we discuss the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rivalry, we all keep an eye on what Big Blue is doing in New Jersey. Hey, we’re discussing one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. What would you expect?
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects to Represent Canada in Gold Medal Match
Three prospects will help Team Canada fight for gold against Czechia on Thursday while Victor Stjernborg and Team Sweden go for bronze. All four Blackhawks prospects will make a fight for a medal on Thursday as Team Sweden will go for bronze and Team Canada will look to repeat for a gold medal once again.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Lightning Face Off at United Center
Patrick Kane has recorded 31 points (10G, 21A) in 29 career games against Tampa Bay, the most of any player in team history. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks prepare to play against the Lightning for the first meeting...
10 Observations: Patrick Kane Exits in Blackhawks' Loss to Lightning
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They...
NHL
Red Wings give out New Year's resolutions to their teammates
Detroit players make silly suggestions in new video. The Detroit Red Wings are getting creative with their New Year's resolutions. For their teammates that is. In a new video posted on Twitter, the Red Wings were asked to make resolutions for their teammates in 2023. The answers did not disappoint.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo, Key Initiatives for Centennial Season
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins unveiled today, January 2, during the live broadcast of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Fenway Park, the commemorative logo and key initiatives for the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration in 2023-24. The Bruins have unveiled a new commemorative logo for the Centennial celebration that pays homage to the franchise's storied past. The Bruins Centennial logo was designed to reflect the club's brand identity from the early 1920s, incorporating the familiar arc and rectangle shape that was first seen on the team's inaugural season sweater, and later reappeared as an alternate in the 2000s. Inside of the Centennial crest is the iconic Bruins bear, the club's oldest brand identifier, in a remastered and redrawn style that incorporates "Bruins brown" as a new primary color to complement the traditional black and gold palette. The varsity-style "100" typography inside of the bear is a nod to retro styling, harkening back to pennants and programs from yesteryear. The typography used within the mark is a hand-drawn adaption of the club's iconic nameplate artwork, and will be featured in Centennial wordmarks and supplemental creative throughout the celebration.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 3
* Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 39,243 fans at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Bruins staged a third-period comeback - and narrowly avoided what could have been a last-second tying goal by the Penguins - to claim their second victory at historic Fenway Park. *...
FanSided
