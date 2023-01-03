A longstanding family rumor became fact for actor Edward Norton, when a guest appearance on PBS’ genealogical history show Finding Your Roots uncovered that the Fight Club star was, indeed, descended from Pocahontas. “You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connecting you to your 12th great-grandmother and 12th great-grandfather, John Rolf and Pocahontas,” said show host Henry Louis Gates Jr in a sit-down interview with the Oscar-winner. Norton joins the ranks of some 100,000 people around the globe who can trace their ancestry to the historic figure. Other notable figures related to the Native American include former governor of Virginia Harry Flood Byrd, as well as Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, Edith Bolling Gait Wilson. “Makes you realize what a small piece of the whole human story you are,” Norton remarked in a sneak preview of the episode, airing Tuesday.Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! Tune in TOMORROW night on @PBS at 8/7c for the Finding Your Roots premiere!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023 Read it at Twitter

2 DAYS AGO