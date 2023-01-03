Read full article on original website
Edward Norton Discovers He’s Actually Related to Pocahontas
A longstanding family rumor became fact for actor Edward Norton, when a guest appearance on PBS’ genealogical history show Finding Your Roots uncovered that the Fight Club star was, indeed, descended from Pocahontas. “You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connecting you to your 12th great-grandmother and 12th great-grandfather, John Rolf and Pocahontas,” said show host Henry Louis Gates Jr in a sit-down interview with the Oscar-winner. Norton joins the ranks of some 100,000 people around the globe who can trace their ancestry to the historic figure. Other notable figures related to the Native American include former governor of Virginia Harry Flood Byrd, as well as Woodrow Wilson’s second wife, Edith Bolling Gait Wilson. “Makes you realize what a small piece of the whole human story you are,” Norton remarked in a sneak preview of the episode, airing Tuesday.Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes’ 1614 marriage certificate, @EdwardNorton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas! Tune in TOMORROW night on @PBS at 8/7c for the Finding Your Roots premiere!! pic.twitter.com/54sTTt2YKY— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) January 2, 2023 Read it at Twitter
Edward Norton clears up Glass Onion fan theory about inspiration for Miles Bron character
Edward Norton has confirmed a fan theory that connects his Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery character to former biotech CEO Elizabeth Holmes.The actor plays the role of Miles Bron, an obnoxious tech entrepreneur who invites a group of friends to his remote Greek island for an escape during the early stages of the pandemic, in the recently released sequel to Knives Out.Many viewers drew comparisons between Bron and Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, but writer and director Rian Johnson has claimed that any resemblance is unintentional.However, a shot in the film has also caused some fans to connect Bron...
wegotthiscovered.com
Edward Norton reveals the true inspiration behind an iconic ‘Glass Onion’ pose
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery gave us a lot of rich characters to hate, characters who had power in politics, characters who had power within the media, and characters who streamed to the masses from their mum’s garage, but none were quite as rage-inducing as the billionaire “tech mogul” Miles Bron played by Edward Norton. The character pulled inspiration from a number of sources but one particular pose had a very specific origin.
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Revealed Miss Kitty Russell’s Mysterious Past That Only Matt Dillon Could Break
Amanda Blake played Kitty Russell in 'Gunsmoke' for 19 seasons, but she once cleared up some mysterious elements about the character's past.
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Said 1 Previous Co-Star Tried to Destroy His Career on ‘Riverboat’ Set
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
wegotthiscovered.com
Keira Knightley’s gritty true-crime drama grasps a Hulu release date
The current fascination with ghastly true crime stories has seen nearly every possible true crime case from the last seventy years see some sort of adaptation, and now Boston’s most prolific case – the Boston Strangler – is getting their time in the blacklight with Keira Knightley to star.
ComicBook
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Ocean's Eleven remake starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to start filming soon
The '60s-set movie will start production this spring
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
'1923': What Harrison Ford Taught James Badge Dale About Acting
James Badge Dale spoke to Newsweek about his experience with Harrison Ford after working closely as Dutton family members on "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."
