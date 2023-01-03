Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Nvidia's latest Studio Laptop series showcases its fastest, most powerful GPUs
On Tuesday at CES, Nvidia announced a new series of laptops that feature its fastest, most capable graphics processing units (GPUs). Starting in February, the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs are going to be found in Studio Laptops, making the laptops three times more efficient than previous generation flagship models. The laptops will be available from several manufacturers, including Acer, Alienware, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, and Samsung.
ZDNet
Hacking the metaverse: Why Meta wants you to find the flaws in its newest headsets
When any new technology emerges, cyber criminals and fraudsters will almost immediately have a look to see what's in it for them. The internet, smartphones and the Internet of Things have increasingly become part of how we live our lives -- and all of these technologies are targeted by malicious hackers looking to steal passwords, personal information, bank details, and more.
salestechstar.com
No-Code AI Platform webAI Lets Teams Build Models without Big Data
Iris Technology’s new approach to AI allows developers and enterprises to train and deploy models faster — with far less data and computing power than the industry standard — while retaining control of their intellectual property. After three years in stealth mode, Grand Rapids-based Iris Technology publicly...
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The Verge
Meta acquires smart lensmaker Luxexcel as it works toward AR glasses goal
Meta’s throwing more money into the metaverse with its acquisition of Luxexcel, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in 3D-printing prescription lenses for smart glasses. The news was first reported by Dutch outlet De Tijd (via TechCrunch), but Meta has since confirmed to The Verge that it purchased the company.
Ouster and Cyngn Sign Strategic Agreement to Deliver Digital Lidar-Powered Autonomy Technology to Industrial Vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The agreement will add Ouster’s new REV7 digital lidar sensors to the Cyngn DriveMod platform that delivers autonomous solutions for both existing and new material handling vehicles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005183/en/ Cyngn’s DriveMod-enabled Columbia Stockchaser cargo vehicle outfit with an Ouster REV7 sensor. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon and Compass are slashing thousands of workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
After companies including Amazon and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon, like at Vimeo and others in tech.
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: Software and Automation
The next phase of additive manufacturing (AM) advancement may be less related to hardware and more driven by software, as new tools are used to organize and integrate fleets of 3D printers and/or 3D printing robots within production workflows. This will be complemented by any number of pre- and post-processing robots that also automate the laborious and costly steps that take place before and after the actual printing process.
marktechpost.com
Meet PointAvatar: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Method That Creates Deformable Point-Based Head Avatars From Videos
Avatars uniquely created in 3D are essential elements of the metaverse and beyond. Avatar creation software should make it simple to collect data, compute it quickly, and render a 3D image of the photorealistic user, animates, and can be lit differently. Unfortunately, current methods need to be revised to fulfill these demands. Recent techniques for generating 3D avatars from films use implicit neural representations or 3D morphable models (3DMMs). The latter may readily simulate people with intricate haircuts or spectacles since template meshes have a-priori-defined topologies and are only capable of surface-like geometries. The former, however, are efficient rasterizers and intrinsically generalize to unseen deformations. Recently, 3D head modeling has also been done using implicit neural representations.
ZDNet
Acer's CES 2023 gaming lineup boasts high-end laptops, big and fast monitors
Acer came to CES 2023 with a long slate of new gaming laptops and a couple of displays that are likely to appeal to both fans of huge gaming monitor and those interested in smaller, more competitive panels. Nitro gaming laptops. Under its Nitro brand of gaming laptops, Acer debuted...
China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease
Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
thefastmode.com
Foxconn Partners with NVIDIA to Develop Automated & Autonomous Vehicle Platforms
NVIDIA and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest technology manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership to develop automated and autonomous vehicle platforms. As part of the agreement, Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ for the global automotive market....
ZDNet
Flipper Zero: Geeky toy or serious security tool?
I've been asked a lot about Flipper Zero. It started when it was first put up for crowdfunding in the summer of 2020. Since there are so many crowdfunded things out there that basically die on the vine, I overlooked it. But dreams turned into reality, and I kept getting asked with increasing frequency until late last year I took steps to acquire one.
ZDNet
Protect your computer (and your investment!) with these best PC cases
There are a lot of hazards in your home or office that can hurt or even destroy your computer. Whether it is an errant cup of coffee or a fall off your desk, your computer is at risk of damage or even destruction if you do not properly protect it.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams: Here's what's new, from emojis to chat upgrades
Microsoft rolled out several new features for Teams in December, including the ability to delete a chat and new capabilities in whiteboard sessions that should enhance meetings. Teams users can now delete chats and remove themselves from a conversation without impacting other participants in the same chat conversation. Users can...
CNBC
Why Deere thinks satellites are the next big technology to invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World
The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
The Verge
Asus’ convertible gaming laptops return with new hardware and more staying power
The hits from CES 2023 just keep coming. Asus is rolling out a bevy of new hardware announcements for its ROG gaming brand, and among those are refreshed models of its Flow lineup. The Flow X13, X16, and Z13 are all getting hardware improvements, including the latest processors and mobile GPUs — but perhaps the most notable improvement with these gaming laptops is their larger batteries.
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
