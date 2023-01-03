Avatars uniquely created in 3D are essential elements of the metaverse and beyond. Avatar creation software should make it simple to collect data, compute it quickly, and render a 3D image of the photorealistic user, animates, and can be lit differently. Unfortunately, current methods need to be revised to fulfill these demands. Recent techniques for generating 3D avatars from films use implicit neural representations or 3D morphable models (3DMMs). The latter may readily simulate people with intricate haircuts or spectacles since template meshes have a-priori-defined topologies and are only capable of surface-like geometries. The former, however, are efficient rasterizers and intrinsically generalize to unseen deformations. Recently, 3D head modeling has also been done using implicit neural representations.

