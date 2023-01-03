Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
Qi2 Wireless Charging: everything you need to know
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 is in full swing, with companies such as Samsung, HP, and LG announcing their products before the show floor opens to the public on January 5. At this event, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) — the industry group that promotes and develops the Qi wireless charging standard — has announced the next generation of Qi wireless charging standard called Qi2. The new global standard for wireless charging takes inspiration from Apple's MagSafe and improves efficiency and interoperability for consumers. Here's everything you need to know.
The Verge
Arlo is taking away security camera features you paid for
When I set out to buy my first home security cameras, the Arlo Q was my obvious pick — every reviewer pointed out that it offered seven days of free cloud storage instead of forcing you into a subscription. Heck, Arlo even advertised it on the packaging. But on...
Ring's latest security camera isn't meant for your house
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ring makes some of the best home security and outdoor security cameras for your smart home. Its cameras come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to mount them anywhere you like in your home or office. With the Ring Car Cam, the company is now expanding its product lineup to vehicles for your greater peace of mind. Unveiled at CES 2023, the Car Cam features dual-facing cameras, allowing it to record the inside and outside of your car.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
ZDNet
How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10
Most new PCs today come preinstalled with Windows 11. The hardware was designed to work with Microsoft's latest operating system, and most models built for the consumer market don't offer the option to install the older Windows 10. (PCs made for the enterprise market sometimes offer this option, but the price tag for these business-class PCs is typically higher.)
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
ZDNet
What's the best alternative to Dark Sky iPhone weather app?
Dark Sky -- the well-loved weather app for the iPhone as iPad -- closed at the end of 2022 after the company was bought by Apple and the weather prediction technologies integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. With this end, users are looking for alternatives that offer the power and...
Here’s how to get an Amazon Echo Dot with Alexa for just 99 cents right now
Amazon shoppers can get an Echo Dot device, complete with the Alexa personal assistant, for just $0.99 right now with a special, limited-time offer. It’s easy. All you have to do is go to this Amazon web page, sign in (or create a new account) and start a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscription to claim the offer.
ZDNet
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
ZDNet
Soon you'll be able to make WhatsApp calls with Android Auto
The Android Auto platform already lets Android users connect their phones to their car display, a handy capability when you want to use Google Maps to navigate or listen to music on your drive. Soon, starting with the latest Pixel and Samsung phones, you'll be able to make calls using WhatsApp with Android Auto.
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
ZDNet
Vanilla OS offers a new take on security for the Linux desktop
I've used every flavor of Linux you can possibly imagine -- from the overly simple to the masterfully complex. I've seen just about every gimmick and trick you could throw at an operating system. Finally, there's a new take on Linux that is equal parts heightened security and user-friendly. If that sounds like the combination you've been looking for, read on, my friend.
ZDNet
What are Firefox Container Tabs and how do you use them?
Firefox has been one of my favorite web browsers for some time. Of all the browsers I use, Firefox is the most secure. There are many reasons for that added security, one of which is called Containers, aka Container Tabs. Essentially, the Containers feature allows you to keep parts of...
Phone Arena
Some Samsung smartphones aren’t receiving Google Play system updates
Users online are reporting that their Samsung phones — including flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — are somehow stuck on Google Play system updates from July of 2022, while the latest December build has already become available. Okay, let’s rewind a bit. You’ve...
CNET
Amazon's Latest Matter Moves Should Make Smart Homes a Little Less Confusing
Amazon is revealing plans at CES 2023 for its continued rollout of support for Matter, the new universal wireless smart home standard that promises to simplify your connected life. The company behind Alexa already launched Matter support over Wi-Fi on select Echo devices in smart homes that use Android devices....
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
ZDNet
Amazon's new Fire TV is already on sale: Save $150
The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
