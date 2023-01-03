ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Has One Of The Best Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07l7vN_0k24cnG000
Photo: Getty Images

It's easy to make New Year's resolutions , but it's hard to keep them. We all start out with the best intentions, but sometimes life gets in the way and the motivation is lost.

WalletHub determined 2023's best and worst cities for keeping your New Year's resolutions . The website states, "To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2023, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement."

According to the list, Arizona has one of the top 10 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions . Scottsdale came in at number three on the list. The city was fourth overall for health resolutions, 10th overall for school and work resolutions, and 11th overall for financial resolutions.

Here are the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2023:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Overland Park, KS
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Fremont, CA
  8. San Diego, CA
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Orlando, FL
  11. Plano, TX
  12. San Jose, CA
  13. Madison, WI
  14. Columbia, MD
  15. Atlanta, GA
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Portland, OR
  18. Huntingdon Beach, CA
  19. Tampa, FL
  20. Honolulu, HI

Check out the full list of 2023's best and worst cities for keeping New Year's resolutions on WalletHub's website .

Comments / 0

Related
fabulousarizona.com

2023 Arizona Bucket List Trips

Arizona beckons to be explored and marveled at, with wide-open spaces and amazing landscapes that inspire movies, artists and travelers. Our state offers enough road-trip excursions and bucket-list experiences to fill a hundred vacations (with no repeats), while leaving a lasting impression on those who experience it. “One of the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona condo prices fall faster than single-family homes

Record-low mortgage rates, remote work and the need for more space fueled the pandemic’s housing boom. But now, record-high rates and inflation — coupled with historic-high prices and market volatility — are all forcing a real cool down in America’s largest housing markets, including Metro Phoenix, where Arizona condo prices are falling faster than the prices of single-family homes.
ARIZONA STATE
Brenna Temple

Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022

Arizona is increasingly becoming a popular destination for companies to establish their headquarters. The Grand Canyon State provides numerous advantages that California doesn't, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, Arizona's low cost of living and relaxed labor laws make it an ideal place for companies looking to cut costs and maximize resources. Here are some more recent companies that have set up headquarters in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Prices set to rise to match increasing minimum wage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The price to eat out will soon cost you more. Part of the reason is a new minimum wage hike this year. Here in Arizona, the minimum wage is now up more than a dollar to $13.85 an hour. This number will go up every year until it is $15 an hour in 2025.
ARIZONA STATE
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

New Arizona law allows some mall patrons to drink while shopping

PHOENIX — It’s shopping with a twist. A new Arizona law will make it possible for patrons to take a cocktail or beer shopping with them in malls and retail centers. “You’ll grab your favorite cocktail, beer, or wine, and you can stroll through designated outdoor areas,” said Katie Hauptman, marketing director for Desert Ridge Marketplace.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bird flu causing egg shortage, spiking up prices in Arizona grocery stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A viral outbreak is disrupting breakfast for millions of Americans, prompting a nationwide egg shortage. Now, Arizona families are seeing egg prices skyrocket. Amanda Gray got her grocery shopping done, but she’s exhausted with one thing. “Prices are outrageous for eggs. They’re just outrageous, and I’m sure from farm to table, everyone is struggling. But definitely, prices are going up,” said Gray.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Tempe-based Carvana may go bankrupt, costing metro Phoenix jobs

Tempe-based Carvana is staring down bankruptcy, potentially putting thousands of Valley jobs at risk. What's happening: Last month, the used car retailer's largest creditors signed an agreement to negotiate debt restructuring together, spiking concerns about imminent bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported. The agreement came after Carvana stock plummeted 97% last year. Why...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Breeze offers sale on bucket list destinations from Phoenix

Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is offering Phoenix residents the opportunity to check off three popular bucket list destinations from their 2023 bucket lists at very low fares. Whether Guests want to go skiing in Utah, or visit Connecticut or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona lakes that you can fish during wintertime

Flathead Catfish caught from Patagonia LakePhoto by@Nolan520/Fishbrain. Arizona is an ideal destination for winter fishing, with its unique climate and vibrant wildlife. Even during the colder months, you can find a diverse range of fish species in the state’s many lakes. Whether you’re out for a peaceful getaway or looking for a more challenging experience, winter fishing in Arizona should never be underestimated.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Festival celebrates Arizona wine

Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense

Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen. But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy